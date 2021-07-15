FILE - Madonna appears at the 11th annual Billboard Women in Music honors in New York on Dec. 9, 2016. Streaming service Paramount+ has landed a documentary that offers a glimpse into the personal life of Madonna and her work on the road.The streaming arm of ViacomCBS said Thursday that “Madame X” will make its debut in the U.S., Latin America, Australia, Nordic countries and Canada beginning Oct. 8. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Madonna documentary coming to streaming Paramount+ this fall

It will come 30 years after the pop star’s groundbreaking documentary ‘Truth or Dare’

Streaming service Paramount+ has landed a documentary that offers a glimpse into the personal life of Madonna and her work on the road.

The streaming arm of ViacomCBS said Thursday that “Madame X” will make its debut in the U.S., Latin America, Australia, Nordic countries and Canada beginning Oct. 8.

Filmed in Lisbon, Portugal, the film “captures the pop icon’s rare and rapturous tour performance,” according to a press release. It features 48 on-stage performers including Madonna’s children, musicians and dancers from around the globe.

The film will take “viewers on a journey as compelling and audacious as Madonna’s fearless persona Madame X, a secret agent traveling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom and bringing light to dark places.”

It will come 30 years after the pop star’s groundbreaking documentary “Truth or Dare,” chronicling her life ­during her Blond ­Ambition world tour. Her last album, also called “Madame X,” hit the top spot of the Billboard 200 chart in 2019.

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

