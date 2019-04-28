Making meditative music for mental health

Calgary duo to perform in James Bay as part of Home Shall be Here tour

Eily Aurora and Evan Freeman combine for the Home Shall be Here concert, May 3 at The Church of Truth in James Bay, along with local sound practitioner Ocian Ward. Katy Whitt Photography

A trio of musicians will perform in a meditative musical experience with a mental health message, May 3 at The Church of Truth in James Bay.

The Home Shall Be Here concert, part of a series in B.C. and Alberta, is described as “an immersive musical journey” featuring Celtic/Chinese harpist Eily Aurora and multi-instrumentalist Evan Freeman. Local guest musician Ocian Ward will also perform on crystal lyre and crystal bowls.

The trio will create meditative soundscapes and rhythms designed to connect you to the ‘home’ of your body, community and planet. All are welcome.

The creation of the Home Shall Be Here project followed the suicide deaths of two musical friends and collaborators of Calgary-based Aurora and Freeman.

“Losing them affected us deeply and fragmented our artistic community. It also woke us up to the shocking statistics of depression, anxiety and suicide locally and globally,” the duo wrote on the website, homeshallbehere.com. Aware of the power of creative expression in maintaining one’s own mental health, they vowed to try and help those who may be suffering by sharing their music, messages of hope and creative resources through concerts and post-performance musical workshops.

Singer/songwriter Aurora also works as a transformational facilitator and just released her second CD, A Journey of The Heart. Singer/songwriter Freeman’s last album Luna was the CBC Key of A’s top 10 albums of 2016. He is currently working on his next full-length album.

Ward operates Ocian Sound Medicine Music in Victoria and is an established sound practitioner. Since 2010, she has been weaving together deeply transformative and profound healing spaces.

The three-hour Friday evening concert gets underway at 6:30 p.m. at The Church of Truth, 111 Superior St. Tickets, $25, are available online at EilyAurora.eventbrite.com.



