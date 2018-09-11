Mansbridge: iconic Canadian newsman coming to Sidney

Peter Mansbridge, reporting on Canada 150 events in 2017, comes to the Mary Winspear Centre Sept. 27. Photo contributed

One of the most trusted voices of Canadian news media is coming to the Mary Winspear Centre this month to speak on the importance of Canadian heritage and the finer points of leadership.

Peter Mansbridge was chief correspondent for CBC News and anchor of The National for nearly 30 years, starting in 1988. He also hosted the CBC News Network interview program One on One, where he sat down and spoke with leading figures in Canadian and world arts, entertainment and politics.

For this work, Mansbridge received 12 Gemini awards and was made an Officer of the Order of Canada, the nation’s second highest civilian honour.

Now enjoying life on the speaking circuit, he ties his talks together with his desire to see Canadians celebrate their heritage and to recognize that a shared national story has shaped us at both individual and collective levels.

Speaking from experience, Mansbridge also discusses what it takes to be a leader and how it can be achieved, whether in politics, academia or business.

The Thursday, Sept. 27 talk is part of a four-part speaker series at the Winspear, which featured Andrew Coyne and Wade Davis earlier in the year, and will see Jann Arden take the stage for a talk in November.

For more information and tickets visit marywinspear.ca.

– Monday Magazine staff