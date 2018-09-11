Peter Mansbridge, reporting on Canada 150 events in 2017, comes to the Mary Winspear Centre Sept. 27. Photo contributed

Mansbridge: iconic Canadian newsman coming to Sidney

Former host of CBC’s The National part of Mary Winspear Centre speaker series

One of the most trusted voices of Canadian news media is coming to the Mary Winspear Centre this month to speak on the importance of Canadian heritage and the finer points of leadership.

Peter Mansbridge was chief correspondent for CBC News and anchor of The National for nearly 30 years, starting in 1988. He also hosted the CBC News Network interview program One on One, where he sat down and spoke with leading figures in Canadian and world arts, entertainment and politics.

For this work, Mansbridge received 12 Gemini awards and was made an Officer of the Order of Canada, the nation’s second highest civilian honour.

Now enjoying life on the speaking circuit, he ties his talks together with his desire to see Canadians celebrate their heritage and to recognize that a shared national story has shaped us at both individual and collective levels.

Speaking from experience, Mansbridge also discusses what it takes to be a leader and how it can be achieved, whether in politics, academia or business.

The Thursday, Sept. 27 talk is part of a four-part speaker series at the Winspear, which featured Andrew Coyne and Wade Davis earlier in the year, and will see Jann Arden take the stage for a talk in November.

For more information and tickets visit marywinspear.ca.

– Monday Magazine staff

Previous story
Bluesy autumn in store at the Mary Winspear Centre

Just Posted

VicPD seeks provincial review of need for more officers in wake of budget rejection

Esquimalt’s decline of its portion led to removal of school liaison officers

Group confronts election hopefuls from Saanich and Oak Bay with traffic issues

Saanich and Oak Bay Community Safety Network wants Beach Drive and Cadboro Bay Road improved.

Court martial underway for retired CAF member accused of sex crimes in Esquimalt

Seven charges against Colin McGregor include committing, recording sexual assault

Bluesy autumn in store at the Mary Winspear Centre

Varied offerings this month, from 1970s rockers Wishbone Ash to spoken word artist Shayne Koyczan

Province satisfied rock slide that closed Malahat an ‘isolated event’

Another complete highway closure near Victoria renews calls for alternate route between capital region and rest of Vancouver Island

VIDEO: From tragedy to greater support, first responders team up for mental health

A hockey game to raise awareness for mental health

Lakers take 3-0 Mann Cup lead with 11-6 victory over Burrards

Shawn Evans becomes all-time assists leader with eight assists in tonight’s matchup

Mansbridge: iconic Canadian newsman coming to Sidney

Former host of CBC’s The National part of Mary Winspear Centre speaker series

Evacuees say the BC Wildfire Service should have responded faster to Zeballos flare-up

Rain douses fires across North Island, but Zeballos at risk of landslides

Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor still has a long recovery ahead: family

Morgan Gobeil is recovering but will still be in hospital for a few more months

B.C. wildfire prevention fund begins taking applications

Forest fuel program no longer requires local cost-sharing

Could #MeToo lead to equal pay for actresses?

Salma Hyeck says these once-taboo topics are the talk of the town, leading to change both on- and off-screen

Poll: Do we need an alternate route between the capital region and the rest of Vancouver Island?

Monday’s Malahat closure renews calls for secondary route

BC Children’s warns of glamorizing self-harm on World Suicide Prevention Day

Psychiatrist warns against over-stressing kids going back to school

Most Read