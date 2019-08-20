Margaret Atwood’s sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale, entitled The Testaments, hits bookstore shelves Sept. 10. The famed Canadian author is at UVic’s Farquhar Auditorium for a talk and Q&A on Sept. 27. Collage courtesy Munro’s Books

Margaret Atwood talks Handmaid’s Tale sequel at UVic

Sold-out Sept. 27 event illustrates iconic Canadian author’s popularity in literary haven of Victoria

It took more than 30 years, and not a little prodding from fans and others, but legendary Canadian author Margaret Atwood has written a sequel to her 1985 award-winning dystopian story The Handmaid’s Tale.

So it may not come as a surprise to literary fans that the University of Victoria’s Farquhar Auditorium will be full Sept. 27 when the literary icon is hosted for a Q&A about her new book, The Testaments. Atwood’s career spans four decades and with renewed hype over The Handmaid’s Tale – thanks to the Emmy Award-winning television adaption – she is arguably at the biggest point in her career.

READ ALSO: Victoria book store begins challenge of moving 500,000 books

Sitting “in conversation” with CBC’s Shelagh Rogers, the famed Canadian author will answer questions about The Testaments as she tours across Canada and the U.S. The Victoria stop is hosted by Munro’s Books.

The Testaments hits bookstore shelves on Sept. 10, with Atwood hosting a release event at midnight in London, U.K. Fans can watch the event at various Cineplex theatres.

The book’s plot revolves around the point of views of three handmaids, 15 years after the end of the first book. Atwood has Tweeted that her inspiration for the sequel was partly “the world we currently live in” and she told the Los Angeles Times last fall she’s been working on the idea for the past five years or so.

While the 90-minute speaking engagement is officially sold out, watch Munro’s Facebook page for a chance to win tickets. If you’re attempting to purchase tickets outside the usual outlets, follow UVic’s guidelines here to avoid disappointment.


editor@mondaymag.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VICTORIA FRINGE FEST: There’s always something new to discover on stage

Just Posted

Police find shoes, backpack of the man found dead in Saanich

Officers credit public’s help, continue to seek information

Victoria Police seize drugs, replica firearms and $50,000 in cash after searching Victoria home

A property in the 600-block of Manchester Avenue is focus of investigation

Federal government funds 60 ‘micro-loft’ rental units set to open on Fort Street

The Sawyer Block at 840 Fort St. will house affordable units and a small amount of retail space

Head of Greater Victoria builders says Saanich’s new climate goals require meaningful action

VRBA’s Casey Edge says Saanich must launch a retrofit program for local building stock.

Saanich resident leads crusade against cigarettes in B.C. drugstores

Province allows drugstores to sell cigarettes and some feel policy should change, retailers disagree

VIDEO: Come along for the ride on Tour de Victoria

Reporter captures video footage of his Tour de Victoria ride

POLL: Should there be a ban on gas-powered leaf blowers?

We’ve all heard them, and most likely cursed them under our breath.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 23

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. cricket players get interrupted by racist remark

Community has had protocols in place for years to respond to prejudice

Groovy B.C. wedding a throwback to Woodstock ‘69

Couple hosts themed wedding 50 years after legendary festival

Taxi-involved hit-and-run sends elderly Vancouver cyclist to hospital: police

Police believe the car failed to stop

Nearly 50% of Canadians experience the ‘post-vacation blues’: poll

48 per cent of travellers are already stressed about ‘normal life’ while still on their trip

Vancouver Island senior found safe with help from six search and rescue teams

Wayne Strilesky found safe in thick brush in north Nanaimo

More women may need breast cancer gene test, U.S. guidelines say

Recommendations aimed at women who’ve been treated for BRCA-related cancers and are now cancer-free

Most Read