Margaret Atwood talks Handmaid’s Tale sequel at UVic

Margaret Atwood’s sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale, entitled The Testaments, hits bookstore shelves Sept. 10. The famed Canadian author is at UVic’s Farquhar Auditorium for a talk and Q&A on Sept. 27. Collage courtesy Munro’s Books

It took more than 30 years, and not a little prodding from fans and others, but legendary Canadian author Margaret Atwood has written a sequel to her 1985 award-winning dystopian story The Handmaid’s Tale.

So it may not come as a surprise to literary fans that the University of Victoria’s Farquhar Auditorium will be full Sept. 27 when the literary icon is hosted for a Q&A about her new book, The Testaments. Atwood’s career spans four decades and with renewed hype over The Handmaid’s Tale – thanks to the Emmy Award-winning television adaption – she is arguably at the biggest point in her career.

READ ALSO: Victoria book store begins challenge of moving 500,000 books

Sitting “in conversation” with CBC’s Shelagh Rogers, the famed Canadian author will answer questions about The Testaments as she tours across Canada and the U.S. The Victoria stop is hosted by Munro’s Books.

The Testaments hits bookstore shelves on Sept. 10, with Atwood hosting a release event at midnight in London, U.K. Fans can watch the event at various Cineplex theatres.

The book’s plot revolves around the point of views of three handmaids, 15 years after the end of the first book. Atwood has Tweeted that her inspiration for the sequel was partly “the world we currently live in” and she told the Los Angeles Times last fall she’s been working on the idea for the past five years or so.

While the 90-minute speaking engagement is officially sold out, watch Munro’s Facebook page for a chance to win tickets. If you’re attempting to purchase tickets outside the usual outlets, follow UVic’s guidelines here to avoid disappointment.



editor@mondaymag.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter