Four Seasons Musical Theatre’s upcoming production of Matilda the Musical will take place at Esquimalt High School instead of the Ridge Playhouse due to the ongoing Saanich School District strike. (Facebook/Four Seasons Musical Theatre)

Ongoing Saanich School District strike forces production of ‘Matilda the Musical’ to Esquimalt High

Four Seasons Musical Theatre had to find alternative venue for production

The show must go on despite the ongoing Saanich School District strike.

Four Seasons Musical Theatre’s production of Matilda the Musical was forced to find a new venue since the Ridge Playhouse at Claremont Secondary School remains closed due to the ongoing CUPE 441 support workers strike.

“It was determined that the need to find an alternate venue was necessary in order to save the show from being formally postponed/cancelled,” writes executive producer Anthony James in a statement. “Our producer … made contact with more than 26 potential local venues but failed to find a suitable space that would accommodate the production needs and dates.”

That was until Vicki Roberts, vice-principal of Esquimalt High School, spoke to her teaching staff and arranged to have the school’s theatre used for the production.

With some modifications to performance dates, they were able to make the space work.

The show will go on at Esquimalt High School for all scheduled dates with the exception of Nov. 14. Any guests who purchased a ticket to the Nov. 14 performance can contact the Royal and McPherson box office in person or by phone at 250-386-6121 to exchange the ticket for a new date or for a refund.

Remaining showtimes are:

Nov. 15 – 7 p.m.

Nov. 16 – 2 p.m. (sold out)

Nov. 16 – 7 p.m.

Nov. 22 – 7 p.m.

Nov. 23 – 2 p.m. (sold out)

Nov. 23 – 7 p.m.

