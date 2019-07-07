The Phillips Backyard Weekender features three days of music July 26-28, with a wide range of genres included. Facebook

Mid-summer musical fun on tap at Phillips in Old Town

Music festival on Phillips Brewery’s backlot one of last of summer in the city

The last man standing in the Capital Region summer music festival scene, the Phillips Backyard Weekender, has its lineup in place and promises to be three days of rowdy, raucous fun July 26-28.

The tightly packed, party positive event has become a staple of the summer in downtown Victoria, as scores of muscle shirt and flip-flop donned sun seekers fill the Phillips Brewery parking lot and adjacent streets to the brim. Definitely not for the claustrophobic, the Weekender sticks to what’s essential: beer, bands and bodies.

Danny Brown is among the headliners at this year’s Phillips Backyard Weekender, set for July 26-28 on the brewery’s backlots. Facebook

Headlining the festival’s busiest day, Saturday, will be critically acclaimed American rapper Danny Brown, who is promoting his 2019 album U Know What I’m Sayin? Joining Brown on the Saturday will be Surrey-raised rapper Merkules and Canadian veteran hip-hop artist k-os, best known for hits “Crabbuckit” and “Man I Used to Be.”

READ ALSO: Ontario town draws fans as backdrop of ‘Schitt’s Creek’

The Friday is a real eclectic evening of music, including local horn ensemble The Brass, the Montreal-based hip-hop group Random Recipe, mashup pioneer DJ Z-Trip and British roots reggae band Steel Pulse.

The weekend closes out Sunday with Shad, the Canadian rapper and former host of CBC Radio’s q, along with American indie rock band Dirty Projectors, experimental music and performance art collective Yamataka and others.

For a full lineup and tickets visit backyardweekender.com.


editor@mondaymag.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Artist gains and growing pains for 32nd annual Paint-In

Just Posted

Esquimalt’s ‘inflatable home’ the first in Canada

Housing company says Binishell structures eco and affordability-friendly

Mid-summer musical fun on tap at Phillips in Old Town

Music festival on Phillips Brewery’s backlot one of last of summer in the city

Women in recovery to benefit from Sidney Rotary Club raffle

Umbrella Society and the Mustard Seed Food Network to benefit from online raffle’s proceeds

PHOTOS: Pacific FC falls 2-3 to Cavalry FC in first game of fall season

The team will play Hamilton’s Forge FC on July 13

Holes in wall of portable toilet prompt possible voyeurism investigation

‘Holes may have been used to infringe upon citizens’ privacy’: Central Saanich police

WATCH: Buskers delight crowds in downtown Victoria

Downtown Victoria Buskers Festival runs until July 7

Single on game’s final play gives B.C. Lions 18-17 win over Argos

Leos manage first victory of CFL season; Toronto remains winless

Twin bear cubs rescued after mom killed in hit and run on Highway 1

Rescue involved a passerby, Hope Mountain Black Bear Committee members, and conservation officers

B.C. dog thought to have been killed by raccoons found alive by Good Samaritan

City of Trail will be posting warning signs about aggressive raccoons near Gyro Park

B.C. father haunted by ‘nightmares’ of daughter’s violent murder in 100 Mile House

Supreme Court Justice hears submissions for sentencing in Michael Martel case

Southern California jolted by biggest quake in 20 years

The 7.1-magnitude quake struck at 8:19 p.m. Friday and was centred 18 kilometres from Ridgecrest

Plans to save threatened B.C. caribou on hold as NDP mends fences

Environmental groups said they cheered April’s draft agreement to protect caribou from the threat of extinction

Report: Kawhi Leonard to leave Raptors, sign with L.A. Clippers

Won and done: Toronto wins NBA title, loses superstar

VIDEO: Rescued fur seal released in Ucluelet

Employees of Mowi salmon farm near Hardwicke Island saw animal floating sideways and unable to dive

Most Read