Mid-summer musical fun on tap at Phillips in Old Town

The last man standing in the Capital Region summer music festival scene, the Phillips Backyard Weekender, has its lineup in place and promises to be three days of rowdy, raucous fun July 26-28.

The tightly packed, party positive event has become a staple of the summer in downtown Victoria, as scores of muscle shirt and flip-flop donned sun seekers fill the Phillips Brewery parking lot and adjacent streets to the brim. Definitely not for the claustrophobic, the Weekender sticks to what’s essential: beer, bands and bodies.

Headlining the festival’s busiest day, Saturday, will be critically acclaimed American rapper Danny Brown, who is promoting his 2019 album U Know What I’m Sayin? Joining Brown on the Saturday will be Surrey-raised rapper Merkules and Canadian veteran hip-hop artist k-os, best known for hits “Crabbuckit” and “Man I Used to Be.”

The Friday is a real eclectic evening of music, including local horn ensemble The Brass, the Montreal-based hip-hop group Random Recipe, mashup pioneer DJ Z-Trip and British roots reggae band Steel Pulse.

The weekend closes out Sunday with Shad, the Canadian rapper and former host of CBC Radio’s q, along with American indie rock band Dirty Projectors, experimental music and performance art collective Yamataka and others.

For a full lineup and tickets visit backyardweekender.com.



