Monster Truck Chaos comes to Victoria, tickets on sale Friday

Rick Stiebel

News Staff

If you like your entertainment loud and action-packed, this event won’t leave you spinning your wheels, although there’ll be plenty of those in the show.

Monster Truck Chaos, which rumbles into Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria for shows on Saturday, Jan. 25 and Sunday, Jan. 26, is a great way to get 2020 started in high gear.

Rock Star, Identity Theft, California Kid, Spitfire, and Skeletor are some of the 10,000-pound, car-crushing monsters scheduled to compete in racing and freestyle action. Joining in the mayhem is Freestyle Motocross, with riders performing an array of tricks like Cliffhangers, Double Seat Grabs, and the Backflip. There’s also an opportunity to ride in a real Monster Truck, with ride truck operators charging a cash only fee.

Purchasing a pre-event Pit Party pass allows fans to meet the drivers and get up close and personal with their trucks.

Gates open at 5 p.m. on Saturday for the Pit Party, with the show starting at 6. Sunday’s Pit Party gets underway at noon, with the show beginning at 1 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. at selectyourtickets.com, or charge by phone at 250-220-7777. Tickets cost $15.50 and $29.50 plus service charges, with all seating reserved.

Please note that this is an indoor event, and loud noises and exhaust fumes regulated by staff on site should be expected. It is not recommended for children under two years of age. Video cameras or professional extended lens cameras are not permitted. Trucks and drivers may change at any time.

