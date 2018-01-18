Monster trucks invade Victoria

Traxxas Monster Truck Tour stops at Save-On Foods Memorial Centre this weekend

They’re big, they’re loud and they’re in Greater Victoria this weekend.

The Traxxas Monster Truck Tour invades the Save-On Foods Memorial Centre, 1925 Blanshard St., this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. with pit parties getting under way at 6 and 12:30 p.m.

These 10,000-pound, car-crushing giants will compete in racing and wheelie contests during the Traxxas Monster Truck Tour. Don’t miss freestyle action with tricks such as cliffhangers, double seat grabs, superman seat grabs and back flips.

Rock Star, Wheelie Crash, Identity Theft, Reverse Racer and Pound Hound are expected to make appearances.

Tickets are available online at selectyourtickets.com, at the box office (250-220-2600) or by calling 250-220-7777.

For more information go to monstertrucktour.com.

