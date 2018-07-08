MOVIE MONDAY: Depression and shoe shine-experts kick off month of film

The documentary film Shiners: The Art of the Shine, screening this week at Movie Monday, spotlights people in locales around the world like Yuya, whose care and attention to detail elevates this age-old profession to the level of an art form. shinersdocumentary.com

Movie Monday continues a busy month tomorrow (July 9) with a double feature shining the spotlight on depression and the art of shoe shining.

Martin’s Hagge, filmmaker Penny Eizenga’s 2016 imagining of a screenplay by legendary Canadian actor Gordon Pinsent, is a 22-minute film that graphically explores a man’s struggle with the East Coast concept of depression, in the shape of Sheila McCarthy. Rated PG for a sexually suggestive scene and coarse language.

Also on tap for the evening is Shiners: The Art of The Shine, a 2017 documentary by Stacey Tenenbaum that examines the intricacies of this age-old profession around the world, and the way those at the top of the craft show artistic flair and a deep caring for their work and their clients. 55 minutes, rated PG (coarse language).

Coming up July 16 is Academy Awards Best Picture nominee The Post, directed by Steven Spielberg. It features Oscar-nominated Meryl Streep as Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham – the first woman to hold the position at a major U.S. newspaper – and Tom Hanks as editor Ben Bradlee as they race to catch up with the New York Times on reporting of a massive government cover-up.

The screening also includes a 22-minute documentary on the politics of the Vietnam War, with the real Graham Bradlee and journalist Daniel Elsberg recounting the times and the role of the press. The main film is 115 minutes, rated PG (coarse language, brief war violence).

Movie Monday begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Eric Martin Pavilion Theatre of the Royal Jubilee Hospital, with entrance to the building off the 1900-block of Fort Street at Trent Street. Admission is by donation. For more details, visit moviemonday.ca.

Also upcoming:

July 23 – Documentary Deej, which takes viewers on a six-year journey through the life of a non-speaking young man with autism. The evening also includes a presentation by Autism’s Own, a a University of Victoria peer-reviewed journal about autism culture authored and edited completely by persons on the autism spectrum.

July 30 – Living in Hope, Part 1: Another Day in Paradise, is the first of a four-part documentary series that captures everyday life in North Vancouver’s Hope Psychiatry & Education Centre at Lions Gate Hospital. The centre sees patients and practitioners work together on a bold, radically human approach to mental health, and a film crew was given unique access to both groups for a year.

Attendees of the screening will be part of a research project to gauge the effects of watching the documentary on changes to beliefs about mental illness. Viewers will be asked to complete questionnaires before and after as part of that project, starting at 6:30 p.m., with the film screening at 7. Online questionnaires can be accessed by emailing crest.bd@ubc.ca.

