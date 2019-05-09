MTV launches ‘Save Our Moms’ campaign to combat mortality

Thursday’s launch of ‘Save Our Moms’ comes as Mother’s Day approaches

Lena Waithe will be taking part in the campaign.

MTV is launching a campaign aimed at stemming the rise of maternal mortality in the U.S.

Thursday’s launch of “Save Our Moms” comes as Mother’s Day approaches and will feature original content and educational resources across all MTV platforms.

The centerpiece will feature a video produced by actress Lena Waithe’s Protest Art Productions and directed by “HALA” filmmaker Minhal Baig. Waithe says in a statement every mother deserves the right to go home with their child.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds about 700 women die of pregnancy-related problems in the U.S. each year. However, black women were more than three times more likely to die than white women.

Researchers have found 60 per cent of all pregnancy-related deaths can be prevented with better health care and support.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
French songstress to sing Piaf in Oak Bay

Just Posted

UVic racing team back on track after Saanich Police recovers stolen items

Team is currently racing in Michigan

Victoria City Hall reopens days after downtown fire

The building was closed due to poor air quality

Thirty years later, Buccaneer Days still ‘a blast’

Bob McKie has been involved with the Esquimalt festival since the 1960s

Andrew Berry’s lawyer draws comparison to Oak Bay ‘stabbing attack’ of woman earlier that year

“Nobody has been arrested or charged for it, right?’ defence lawyer asks

High of 24 C for Thursday

Plus your weekend forecast

WATCH: Video captured of Takaya, lone wolf on Discovery Island in Oak Bay

Coastal wolf captured while trotting along beach

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you support the teaching of SOGI 123 in local schools?

Hundreds of protesters turned out last week to voice their objection to… Continue reading

Nanaimo McDonald’s had not-so-McHappy Day after electrical fire

Fire late Tuesday night shut down south-end location Wednesday

B.C. sees boost in measles vaccines in first month of ‘catch-up’ immunization program

More than 3,800 doses of measles vaccinations were administered to B.C. children and youth in April

China holds appeal hearing for B.C. man sentenced to death

Former Abbotsford man Robert Schellenberg got death sentence after Canada arrested Huawei CFO

Employees recover after breathing fumes from package sent to offices of B.C. development

Hazmat experts on way to South Fraser Way offices after package causes symptoms in workers

Koi fish return to Chinese garden, 6 months since ‘otterpocalypse’

In November, the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden was closed after a river otter snuck in

Facebook auto-generates videos celebrating extremist images

Video showed anti-Semitic verses, a photo of men carrying jihadi flags as they burn the stars and stripes

Most Read