Multi-generational fiddlers weave Tanglewood tale on Oak Bay stage

May 20 show at Dave Dunnet theatre features storytelling, animation, music and dance

A northern B.C. fiddle group weaves a beautiful tale about the music of place on an Oak Bay stage this month.

Valley Youth Fiddlers, a community-based ensemble of 65 musicians aged six to 60, performs Tanglewood in the Dave Dunnet Community Theatre as part of the group’s first tour in six years. The tour started in Smithers and finishes in Oak Bay on May 20.

“We’re excited to bring our community-based music and culture to a wider audience and showcase the talents of our incredible musicians,” artistic director Leslie-Jean MacMillan said in a news release.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay family embarks on rare disorder awareness campaign

Tanglewood is a story told through the lens of woodland characters with fiddlers’ performance elements woven in to carry the audience along an imaginative journey using a playful mix of storytelling, animation, music and dance.

The show features music written and arranged by renowned Canadian composers, including Lea Kirstein, Gordon Stobbe, Jaron Freeman-Fox, Oliver Schroer, James Stephens and Ivonne Hernandez.

“We have worked so hard on these tunes, I can’t wait to perform them live,” 13-year-old Fiona Brienesse said. “I love being on the road with all my friends, we have so much fun.”

Get a taste of the music and ticket information online at valleyyouthfiddlers.com.

Entertainment

