Arkells return to Victoria for a Feb. 3 concert at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, touring in support of their new album Rally Cry. Photo by Matt Barnes

Multiple Juno Award winning Arkells bringing new tunes to Victoria in 2019

Hamilton-based rock band proved hugely popular in city during Canada 150 celebrations

The darlings of Victoria’s Canada 150 celebrations are returning.

Arkells, who partied with a large crowd at the B.C. legislature on July 1, 2017 and spiced up the 2018 Juno Awards gala show in Vancouver this year, are making the city’s Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre their second stop on the upcoming Rally Cry tour. They’re promoting their new album with a Feb. 3, 2019 show.

The high-energy Hamilton quintet just announced dates for their national tour, which kicks off on the West Coast on Feb. 2 with the opening show at Vancouver Pacific Coliseum. They’ll be touring with opening act Lord Huron.

“We’ve built up real relationships with all of these towns over the year,” Arkells front man Max Kerman says of the 11-show tour, which will see them touch down in major cities from here to Montreal. “Each time we go back, the show means a little bit more. It’s our most ambitious tour yet, and we can’t wait to make some new memories.”

Concert tickets go on sale this Friday (Oct. 26) at 10 a.m. at selectyourtickets.com and livenation.com. A limited number of special VIP packages, which includes a meet and greet with the band, photo opportunities, access to the pre-show acoustic set and more, go on sale Oct. 23 at 10 a.m.

