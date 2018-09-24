Multiple Juno nominee comes to Oak Bay stage

Andrew Collins skills on mandolin, fiddle, guitar, mandola, mandocello and smooth vocals merge with the talents of Mike Mezzatesta (guitar, mandolin, fiddle, mandola) and James McEleney (bass, mandocello and vocals) to form the Andrew Collins Trio. (Submitted)

Multiple Juno nominee Andrew Collins hits the stage with his popular collision of bluegrass, folk, blues, jazz, old-time, swing, Celtic and classical at the Upstairs Lounge Sept. 28.

The Canadian Folk Music Award winning mando-maestro is a gifted and engaging performer who composes, produces, arranges, writes and teaches across multiple genres. He co-founded noteworthy Canadian bands like the Creaking String Quartet, the Foggy Hogtown Boys and, more recently, the Andrew Collins Trio.

Collins skills on mandolin, fiddle, guitar, mandola, mandocello and smooth vocals merge with the talents of Mike Mezzatesta (guitar, mandolin, fiddle, mandola) and James McEleney (bass, mandocello and vocals) to form the Andrew Collins Trio.

On their newest release, And It Was Good, all three players continue their push into new territory, with the 7 days of Creation, rendering each day’s creation story to musical fruition in this new, Chamber Grass disc.

And It Was Good is a labour of love inspired by the late Oliver Schroer, if not overseen by his musical specter. The result is a lush-sounding, multi-layered composition bringing fresh meaning to an age-old story while demonstrating the depth of musicianship from each of these three players.

Carved with attention to detail in their workshop, The Andrew Collins Trio seamlessly join modernism with tradition, fusing classical to bluegrass, folk with jazz, swing with Celtic – for a rare veneer.

The Andrew Collins Trio perform live Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. (doors at 6 for dinner) in Oak Bay Recreation’s Upstairs Lounge, 1975 Bee St. Tickets are $20 in advance at Ivy’s Bookshop and Oak Bay Recreation or online at beaconridgeproductions.com. Tickets are $25 at the door. Get a taste of the band at andrewcollinstrio.com.