Music fills the air in Saanich parks this summer

Music in the Park returns to Saanich parks Tuesday nights over the summer

Crowds take in the show during Music in the Park last year in Rutledge Park. (Saanich News file photo)

Saanich parks will again soon be filled with the sounds of summer.

The crack of a bat against a ball, the joyful shrieks of children playing, and the sweet sounds of music filling the air on Tuesday nights.

Music in the Park returns for its 11th season July 3 when Rock of Ages brings their repertoire of ’60s to ’80s classic rock to the grounds of Goward House.

“It’s a great family gathering and it’s multi-generational. We’re getting grandparents, parents and their children sitting together and enjoying it,” said Jason Jones, Saanich community programmer. “The whole goal of it is to bring the community, so I think word is just spreading and it’s catching on that it’s a great free activity to do on a Tuesday evening.”

Families are invited to bring a blanket and picnic dinner to enjoy the festivities that run Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. in parks throughout Saanich during July and August. And more and more families are taking Saanich up on the invitation.

“It is growing. It’s getting to be a bit of a challenge in some of the parks,” said Jones, alluding to the large crowds the free concerts can attract.

He said the family-based concerts offer lively music for dancing, along with food vendors, info booths and kids activities.

“We were just heading home from daycare, and we go through this park every day,” said one father taking in the tunes at Rutledge Park with his son last year. “We noticed some activity and stopped, had some dinner, and met some friends here spontaneously.”

Music in the Park continues July 10 with Younger Than Yesterday (Beatles, Rolling Stones) in Majestic Park; July 17 sees Soul Sonix (Rock, pop and soul) in Beckwith Park; July 24 brings Tropic Mayhem (Beach Boys) to Brydon Park; July 31 Freeze Frame (‘80s cover tunes) Hyacinth Park; with Rutledge Park serving double duty, hosting Rukus (classic rock, oldies) on Aug. 7 and Bobby Dazzler (cover tunes, Top 40) Aug. 14. The event wraps up Aug. 21 when The Radcliffes (British, classic rock) entertain the crowd at Rudd Park.

Jones said he’d love to see the event spread out into late June or early September.

“We’d love to see smaller ones on the weekends. I think we’ll get there at some point,” he said. “It might not be part of Music in the Park but we’d to love to see more concerts outside.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

editor@saanichnews.com