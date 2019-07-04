SUMMER SOUNDS The annual Music in the Park series at Veterans Memorial Park always draws a crowd. Music in the Park continues every Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. until Aug. 25. For more information on bands that will be performing in the coming weeks visit langford.ca. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff)

Music in the Park marks a decade in Langford

Free family event in Veterans Memorial Park starts July 7

Rick Stiebel/News Staff

One of the welcome signs that summer’s arrived in Langford is the sounds of live music in Veterans Memorial Park.

The list of local bands taking part in this year’s lineup for Music in the Park is impressive, said Pete Willing, who’s been organizing the free family event for the past 10 years.

“We’ve got a great variety of bands doing old rock, classic rock and country lined up that should appeal to a wide range of ages,” noted Willing, a staple of the West Shore music scene for many years.

One of the elements that make the event so popular is the music has multi-generational appeal, he noted. “It’s always great to see children dancing with their parents and grandparents.”

READ ALSO: Serena Ryder makes the most of her outdoor opportunities in Central Saanich

There’s lots of things for kids to do at the park during the event besides listening to the music, which runs from 2 to 4 p.m., he added.

The Prince Edward Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion will be on hand with a concession, hotdogs and refreshments again this year. “The Langford Legion serves the best hotdogs in town,” Willing added.

Late Shift will perform on July 7, with Kooler on July 14, Backbeat on July 21 and Chickwagon rounding out the performances in July. Montogomery County is scheduled for Aug. 4, followed by the Stefanie Greeves Band on Aug. 11 and Virtual Elvis & the Tupalo Katz on Aug. 25.

Music in the Park will take on a different look on Aug. 18 as part of the City of Langford’s annual Show and Shine.

“We’re going to fill the park with classic cars from the ‘50s and ‘60s, with music from that era getting started at 11 a.m.,” said Willing, who will perform with his band, Late Shift. “We’re encouraging people to come dressed in the looks that were popular back then.”

