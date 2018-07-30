Victoria band Blue Sky is among the multitude of acts performing during this year’s Esquimalt Ribfest, Sept. 7 to 9 at Bullen Park. Photo courtesy esquimaltribfest.com

Musical lineup set for Esquimalt Ribfest

Victoria ‘supergroup’ Cities to headline Saturday show at popular September event

Barbecued food lovers have already got the Esquimalt Ribfest pencilled into their calendars for this September, but now there’s another reason to make a date for Bullen Park.

Ribfest committee organizers have announced that standout local cover band Cities will be the Saturday night headliner for the entertainment portion of this popular gourmet event on Sept. 8.

A Victoria-area “supergroup,” Cities lists among its members Juno Award-nominated singer Adam Kittredge of Jets Overhead, drummer Matt Johnson of the legendary Canadian band 54-40 and renowned horn players Miguel Valdes and Nick La Riviere. Playing high energy classics from Stevie Wonder to modern day anthems from the likes of Daft Punk, this band is expected to liven up the party at the festival.

RELATED: Remembering a Ribfest music icon, the late Jason Buie

Not that there’s any shortage of great and eclectic music over the course of the weekend. The tunes get underway on the Friday at noon with the Jolly Mon Ban, followed by a series of solid local acts that winds up with Eagles tribute band Eagle Eyes at 8:30 p.m.

The Saturday gets underway at 11 a.m. with Hypeman and the Worms, while Big Pacific opens Sunday’s stage at noon. Veteran local bluesman Bill Johnson plays the finale set of the weekend starting at 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

On the food side of things, the Ribber Award and People’s Choice presentations happen at 4:30 that day. And five local craft brewers and a winery will be providing beverages to accompany the selection of ribs over the course of the festival.

RELATED: Esquimalt ‘field of dreams’ needs funding boost

Admission to the grounds is free. For more information on the bands or the ribbers, visit esquimaltribfest.com.

editor@vicnews.com

Previous story
Saanich couple live their life on the stage

Just Posted

Musical lineup set for Esquimalt Ribfest

Victoria ‘supergroup’ Cities to headline Saturday show at popular September event

Cougar spotted in Cordova Bay

A cougar was spotted in Cordova Bay Sunday night. Saanich Police received… Continue reading

Province joins Saanich’s legal fight against Regina Park homless camp

The provincial government filed the injunction Friday

Viva! Victoria Latin Fest to inspire city’s Latino communities

Organizer: “There are more than 22 countries in Latin America. Each one has a unique and rich culture.”

Community to get first look at plans for Wellburn’s redevelopment

Presentation at North Park Neighbourhood Association slated for Aug. 1 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: Busy exhibition weekend follows WCL sweep for HarbourCats

Victoria baseball club prepares to close out regular season, gunning for playoff spot

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson goes 23-under par to capture RBC Canadian Open

Chris Crisologo of Richmond, Canada’s only amateur to make the cut, finishes at 9-under

Artisans carve out a niche at Saanich Sunday Farmers’ Market

Paige Tatem started to make hand-crafted, chemical-free soaps, bath-bombs and body butters… Continue reading

Mainland squads get better of Beacon Hill at Little League provincials

Whalley winds up capturing baseball crown in Trail on Saturday

Classic cars will jazz up Saturdays this month in Fernwood

Vintage Cars in the Square to run through Aug. 25

Vancouver Island boaters continue to encroach upon orca

Boaters, kayakers, paddlers are reminded to stay at least 200 metres away from marine mammals

B.C. firefighters repeatedly impeded by recreational boaters on Okanagan Lake

The public has continually been urged to stay away from wildfires

Canada to join Mexico, Japan, South Korea, EU to talk auto tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose auto tariffs on Canada

Public visitation held for young woman killed in Danforth shooting

Reese Fallon was one of two killed when a gunman opened fire in Toronto

Most Read

  • Saanich couple live their life on the stage

    Cadboro Bay singer and comic perform together in Curtain Up! in Sidney and Oak Bay

  • Musical lineup set for Esquimalt Ribfest

    Victoria ‘supergroup’ Cities to headline Saturday show at popular September event