Bruce Cockburn, now 74, has played Victoria many times in his nearly 50-year career. He returns Nov. 8 to the Royal Theatre with a new album, Bone On Bone, that includes a song inspired by a connection with a former City of Victoria poet laureate. Photo by Zach Bonnell/Flickr

Musical pipeline to Victoria continues for Bruce Cockburn

Iconic Canadian singer-songwriter brings considerable catalogue, new material to Royal on Nov. 8

Bruce Cockburn will draw from his massive body of work and perform a new Victoria-related song when he hits the stage at the Royal Theatre on Friday, Nov. 8.

The iconic Canadian singer-songwriter arrives hot on the heels of the release of his 33rd album, Bone on Bone, the latest offering from a career that stretches back nearly 50 years.

At the age of 74, Cockburn is back with new music and a new tour after something of a hiatus surrounding the birth of his daughter, Iona, in 2011 and the writing and publication in 2014 of his memoirs, Rumours of Glory. Now, with 11 new songs at the ready, he is ready once again to charm and challenge audiences with his political and personal lyrics, couched in his unique brand of folk and jazz influenced rock.

ALSO READ: Vancouver cemetery to allow strangers to share graves

One of the new songs, “False River,” comes with a Victoria connection. Cockburn wrote the song at the invitation of Yvonne Blomer, who at the time was the City’s poet laureate. Blomer requested a poem about the Trans Mountain Pipeline project and Cockburn, no stranger to tackling controversial issues in his songs, took up the challenge.

“I started writing what was meant to be a spoken-word piece with a rhythm to it,” said Cockburn in a press release. “But it evolved very quickly into a song.”

The lyrics to the song, which include the line “there’s the carcass of a tanker in the centre of stain and the waves of dead sea things slide slick on to the stones,” reflect Cockburn’s uniquely descriptive and poetic style. They are include in Blomer’s book, Refugium: Poems for the Pacific (Caitlin Press).

Tickets for the Nov. 8 concert start at $57.50 and can be purchased online at rmts.bc.ca, by phone at 250-386-6121 or in person at the Royal or McPherson box offices.


editor@mondaymag.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Experiences of Bosnia/Croatia veterans inspires Cowichan pianist to compose suite
Next story
Performing arts students draw from letters of a Canadian solder on Oak Bay stage

Just Posted

Victoria SPCA branch asks public for help after puppy hit by car

Three-month-old puppy requires surgery, medication, vaccinations

Man no longer able to drive, family cat missing after Sooke Road crash

‘You cough, and then you’re unconscious’: Man who crashed into home shares his story

Cathedral lights up in remembrance with illuminated images

Remembrance Illuminated runs Nov. 8 to 11 at Christ Church Cathedral,

Sooke Whale Watching spots a huge gathering of whales

At least 6o whales were feeding and frolicking at Race Rocks

Performing arts students draw from letters of a Canadian solder on Oak Bay stage

CCPA and 5th Field Regiment partner for Thursday performance in Dunnet theatre

VIDEO: Oak Bay residents get first dibs to buy classic neighbourhood ambulance

‘I’m offering it first to people from Oak Bay, I hope it stays in Oak Bay.’

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Burns Lake RCMP receive report of needle found in Halloween candy

Mounties are reminding parents to inspect all candy before children eat it

Cowichan woman escapes after scary car plays ‘cat-and-mouse’, blocks

On an isolated part of Cowichan Lake Road, two women are almost trapped following a bizarre incident

Cannabis could help those struggling with PTSD, B.C. study finds

Canada has one of the highest rates of PTSD worldwide at 9.2 per cent.

Okanagan man’s legs crushed under 1,000-pound hay bale

The man is in critical condition at Foothills Hospital in Calgary, Alta.

Vancouver, Toronto see home sale gains in October, but prices diverge

Greater Vancouver home sales were up by 45.4 per cent compared with a year earlier

Facial scans kick in for NEXUS passengers at YVR

New technology will replace retina scans

Nuu-chah-nulth Nations urge government to fulfill Supreme Court decision on fishing rights

Nov. 3 marked the 10-year anniversary of Supreme Court decision

Most Read