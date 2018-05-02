Musical royalty on stage in Victoria May 16

White Rock sisters Alanna and Brianne Finn-Morris, who perform together as Fionn, open up for Royal Wood at the May 16 show at the Capital Ballroom. Photo contributed

Expect Canadian troubadour and Juno Award winner Royal Wood to be brimming with emotion as he unveils material from his new album May 16 at Victoria’s Capital Ballroom.

Touring in support of Ever After The Farewell, which was released April 6, Wood recorded the album in London, England with Jamie Scott (Michael Kiwanuka/Ed Sheeran). The new music is an ode to a very specific time in his life; not only had he just lost his father, he had found the love of his life.

Bringing these emotions to the forefront with an homage to the sounds of Tin Pan Alley and Laurel Canyon, the new album encapsulates all of Wood’s strengths and growth as one of Canada’s premiere singer-songwriters.

Opening the Wednesday night show will be twin-sister folk pop duo Fionn. The 19 year olds from White Rock, Alanna and Brianne Finn-Morris, bring tight vocal harmonies forged through a lifetime of singing together.

Wood, who has toured the globe and shared stages with the likes of Bonnie Raitt, Serena Ryder and David Gray, is a multiple award-winning artist with a multitude of accolades under his belt. His music has been featured on hit TV programs such as Grey’s Anatomy, and his songwriting prowess has been found on the likes of Oh Susanna, Peter Katz and Emm Gryner recordings. He is a visionary in his own right who continues to inspire songwriters in Canada and beyond.

Tickets for this 19-plus show are $24.50 each, find them at atomiqueproductions.com and click on Royal Wood Plus Fionn.

– Monday Magazine staff