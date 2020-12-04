National names mingle with Greater Victoria talent for diverse, free concert

Dennis and Jenny Shorty, from Ross River, Yukon perform with others as Dena Zagi – combining traditional Dena First Nations themes and lyrics with contemporary musical styles. (Courtesy West Coast Reach Association)

A number of celebrated Canadian performers contribute their talents so a special virtual event to commemorate Human Solidarity Day and the International Day of Persons With Disabilities. Both UN International Days fall in December.

The show is streamed this year because of COVID-19 but it’s free, though viewers must register in advance through Eventbrite.

Performers include: Dena Zagi from the Yukon who combine contemporary music with traditional Dena First Nations themes and language; Africadian singer/song writer Gordi Munro from New Brunswick, performs songs of unity and freedom; and Jack Thomas, a Canadian one-armed drummer who was recently featured on national television.

Victoria-area talent is also featured, including Sky Mundell, an accomplished jazz pianist who is blind with hearing impairment and cerebral palsy. Morry Stearns, celebrated singer/song writer from Victoria, provides the theme song, One People.

Due to the virtual nature, organizers Anne-Marie and Peter Brimacombe plan to include short interviews, so the audience gets to know the performers a little, in addition to enjoying their performances.

Performance numbers by the West Coast Reach Association – known as Reach! – performing groups are also featured in the We Are One 2020 show streamed on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. local time. To register for the free concert visit weareone.eventbrite.ca. Learn more about the cause at westcoastreach.org.

We Are One is an annual concert that raises funds for West Coast Reach Association, a registered charity that celebrates inclusion and diversity of ages, cultures and backgrounds through music and the performing arts.

