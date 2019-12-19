nativity unfolds at Topaz Park

Add a sense of spiritual reflection to your preparations for Christmas at Topaz Park in Victoria.

Live, outdoor performances of the Christmas Nativity take place every half hour at 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 21, 22 and 23 at the south end of the park at 920 Topaz Ave.

Organizers invite everyone in the community to attend the free event and enjoy the spirit of Christmas. There is wheelchair-accessible viewing and washrooms will be open.

The event is presented by members of the Church of Latter-Day Saints and friends as a gift to the community.

For more information, visit christmasnativity.ca.

rick.stiebel@

goldstreamgazette.com