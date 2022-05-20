The Victoria Beer Society is hosting its first-ever Langford Beer Festival this July. (Courtesy Victoria Beer Society)

New beer festival on tap this summer in Langford

This summer the inaugural Langford Beer Festival will highlight a carefully curated lineup of up to 100 craft brews from a roster of B.C. craft breweries and cideries.

“Creating a great craft beer festival is a lot like brewing a beer – every component matters. And I think Langford Beer Fest has the perfect recipe,” Ryan Malcolm, co-founder and director of the Victoria Beer Society, said in a statement. “The Victoria Beer Society has a mandate to foster education and awareness around craft beer and has long sought to broaden our horizons to Langford and the West Shore. As the fastest growing community in B.C., we believe that there is a thirst to learn more and try the broad range of products offered from B.C. craft breweries.”

This will be the Victoria Beer Society’s first craft beer festival on the West Shore, with the goal of hosting 2,500 attendees, 50 breweries, five food vendors and two live bands at Starlight Stadium.

The event will run from 4 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, and attendees must be over the age of 19.

Tickets are on sale now at victoriabeersociety.com/langfordbeerfest.

The Victoria Beer Society is hosting its first-ever Langford Beer Festival this July. (Courtesy Victoria Beer Society)
