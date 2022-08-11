New car show featuring sport and import vehicles set for Aug. 13 in Central Saanich

This 1966 replica Ford Shelby Cobra is one of more than 40 cars that will be part of the Victoria Sports and Import Car Show on Aug. 13. (Photo courtesy of John Rogers)

The first annual Victoria Sport Import Car Show is set for Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Saanich Fairgrounds.

Proceeds from the show will be used to support the BC Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Healthcare Foundation and St. John Ambulance.

The show, free to the public, will feature vintage vehicles and imports from countries including Japan and Germany. There are currently more than 40 individuals registered to show their cars at the event. The vehicles to be presented include a 1969 Datsun Fairlady Roadster, a Lamborghini Aventador and a 1966 Ford Cobra.

Mark Ferris, the show’s organizer, is particularly excited about Japanese domestic market cars — known in the car community as JDMs — which are vehicles originally sold exclusively in Japan.

“It’ll be a really great opportunity to see cars you can’t usually see here,” said Ferris.

In addition to showing cars, there will also be space for vendors who offer car-related services to set up booths to promote their services and meet new clients.

Among the vendors will be Victoria’s Coachwerks, a restoration company which Ferris said is known worldwide.

Coachwerks will be bringing surprise to the show, one which is unknown even to Ferris himself.

“I have no clue what they’re bringing but I’m really excited to see it,” he said.

The show will also include live music, food trucks and an ice cream truck, and will be right next to the Peninsula Country Market.

The car show runs from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and welcomes prospective vendors and registrants.

Those interested in showing their vehicles can register to do so online. Prospective vendors can contact Ferris at mark@snowleopard.ca.

