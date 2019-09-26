New short-film festival spotlights the weird and wonderfully macabre

Procession, by Irish filmmaker Jeda De Bri, screens at the new Foggy Isle Film Festival, Sept. 26 at the Victoria Event Centre. Photo still courtesy filmmaker

The idea of showcasing underdog short films that don’t really fit into other festival lineups is a big part of why local filmmaker Ashley Good decided to launched the new Foggy Isle Film Festival.

The one-night event, happening Sept. 26 at the Victoria Event Centre, features films that are “weird, delightfully macabre and darkly hilarious,” she says.

These are underdog films that may not fit into other festivals’ lineup, adds Good, whose film, Sticky, is part of the mix.

“Foggy Isle is less about a genre and more about a tone … This year’s line-up is about showing that the world isn’t always rainbows and sunshine, but that there can be humour and beauty in the shadows,” she says. “Sometimes when things feel bleak, people don’t want to be told “it’ll be alright” – they want to watch a film that satirizes and mocks the thing that upsets them. Or sometimes they want to watch a film that takes a problem and makes it even darker.”

ALSO READ: Fans of Hispanic movies can enjoy rare treats during Film Week

The inaugural lineup includes an assortment of short films from around the world, ranging from the eye-opening Happy Birthday, filmed in Iraq; to the beautifully shot Procession, filmed in Ireland, and California-filmed superhero short The Bee.

Tickets to Foggy Isle Film Festival are $15 and are only available online, through Eventbrite. The screenings begin at 6 p.m. at the Victoria Event Centre, 1415 Broad St. You can follow the latest on the festival on Facebook and find the full lineup at foggyislefilms.com.



editor@mondaymag.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter