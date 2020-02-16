Pacific Opera Victoria’s next production, Flight, is based on the true story of a refugee who lived in an airport for 18 years. (Photo courtesy Pacific Opera Victoria)

Next Pacific Opera production tells a refugee’s airport tale

Flight is spicy and complex, with a scintillating score by Jonathan Dove

Pacific Opera Victoria has built a loyal audience for its annual three-opera seasons of much-loved classics and exciting contemporary productions.

This season’s 20th-century offering from POV is Jonathan Dove’s timely, darkly comedic and moving modern opera, Flight, which makes its Canadian premiere at the Royal Theatre with four performances between Feb. 20 to March 1.

British composer Dove collaborated with theatre-inspired librettist April de Angelis to create Flight from a true story of Iranian refugee Karimi Nasseri, 18 years stranded in a Paris airport. The opera premiered in 1999. Steven Spielberg partly based his film, The Terminal with Tom Hanks, on the same story. Dove has also written “Airport Scenes,” an orchestral suite inspired by his opera. It premiered in 2006.

READ ALSO: Meet Arthur Heart, Oak Bay Avenue’s resident stickman

POV artistic director Timothy Vernon chose the Canadian team of director Morris Panych and set director Ken McDonald to stage Dove’s playful, sometimes risqueé story of travellers and airport workers grounded overnight by a violent storm, and their contact with a refugee stuck in the airport. Panych and McDonald teamed up in 2016 for Pacific Opera’s acclaimed production of The Barber of Seville.

“I chose Morris to direct Flight because he has such a good grasp of contemporary theatre,” Vernon says. “It’s a great story, a very touching story. There’s lots of sex in it, and there is also a deeper, more sinister undertow regarding the plight of the refugee.”

Flight will appeal to a broad demographic, he adds, but especially a younger audience.

“It’s a modern musical idiom with lots of tricky rhythms, but it’s not atonal – it’s a very popular contemporary opera. Seattle is going to stage Flight next year, but this is the Canadian premiere. I’m very proud of that.”

Sung in English with English surtitles of the libretto above the stage at the Royal, Flight will be performed by a 10-member cast in three acts, with two 15-minute intermissions. Local musician and educator Robert Holliston provides astute introductions to the opera with his pre-performance talks, one hour before each show.

Flight is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 20, Saturday, Feb. 22 and Friday, Feb. 28, all at 8 p.m.; and a Sunday matinee takes off March 1 at 2:30 p.m. Visit pacificopera.ca or rmts.bc.ca for tickets or more information, or call the box office at 250-386-6121.


editor@mondaymag.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Live music

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Comedian that perfected motorcycle impression comes to Greater Victoria

Just Posted

Habitat for Humanity seeks applicants for 11 new homes on the Saanich Peninsula

Successful applicants will help build their new homes and receive an affordable mortgage

Next Pacific Opera production tells a refugee’s airport tale

Flight is spicy and complex, with a scintillating score by Jonathan Dove

Registration opens March 1 for BC 55+ Games in Richmond

2020 55+ Games have been officially scheduled for Sept. 15 to 19

Dunsmuir Middle School works with students following in-school protest over cell phone policy

Pupil said he wants students to be included in decisions that impact them

VIDEO: Victoria Stolen Sisters Memorial March honours, remembers missing and murdered

‘We’re just going to keep going until we find them,’ said one attendee

VIDEO: Minister reports ‘modest progress’ after blockade talks with First Nation

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say Coastal GasLink does not have authority to go through their lands

Government to evacuate Canadians from quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship

15 Canadians aboard the ship have tested positive

Murder of sex worker exposes Canada’s hypocrisy on prostitution: advocate

A 2014 law made purchasing sex or benefiting from the selling of sex illegal

Wet’suwet’en return to northern B.C. forest road pipeline workers move through: First Nation

Opponents of a pipeline who support the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs have reoccupied camps at centre of arrests

Over a dozen birds found mysteriously dead on rural B.C road

Ministry of Agriculture notified of the strange occurrence on No. 4 Road in Abbotsford

B.C. men arrested after theft of heavy equipment leads to highway blockade

One man surrendered to police while the other was taken into custody the next morning, RCMP say

Forestry workers vote for new agreement, ending 8-month strike on Vancouver Island

Wage increases, higher premiums and contract language part of new agreement

PHOTOS: Trans Mountain hosts mock oil spill response practice in Kamloops

Practice comes after an excavator accidentally struck the pipeline near Jacko Lake in mid-February

Federal Indigenous services minister meets First Nation at rail blockade

Blockade on Tyendinaga Mohawk territory near Belleville, Ont., is in its 10th day

Most Read