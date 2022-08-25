North Saanich’s Flavour Trail hosts tasty weekend celebration

More than 20 stops exist along tour of local food and drink producers

North Saanich’s Howl Brewing and its brewmaster Dan Van Netten are among the more than 20 hosting venues part of this year’s edition of North Saanich’s Flavour Trail, which is holding a celebration event Aug. 27-28. (Submitted)

A self-guided exploration of North Saanich’s diverse culinary landscape reaches its tasty climax this weekend.

More than 20 venues part of the North Saanich’s Flavour Trail will host events this weekend, starting Aug. 27.

Presented by the District of North Saanich, Capital Region Food and Agriculture Initiatives (CRFAIR), the Good Food Network, and Destination Greater Victoria, the North Saanich Flavour Trail encourages residents and visitors to stop along designated spots to sample local food and drink offerings following a downloadable map.

The event’s broader mandate aims to increase locally produced foods’ visibility, production, sales and consumption.

Krista Larsen, program and events coordinator, said she expects a busy weekend, not just because people are eager to resume activities following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“More and more, people are accessing local foods, and this is a way to highlight that and to demonstrate that there are people in our community growing our food,” she said.

While the trail takes travellers across the region, North Saanich’s Sandown Centre for Regenerative Agriculture will serve as a major community hub by hosting what organizers call an “Ol’ Fashioned Farm Celebration” on Saturday (Aug. 27) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visitors will be able to sample ice cream, berries and other local culinary offerings while meeting the so-called farmpreneurs, who are using the centre as testing and learning ground for their farming skills.

Other prominent stops along the trail include the Centre for Plant Health and Deep Cove Market, as well as Millstone Farm and Organics, with Victoria Cider Co. joining this year.

Activities offered by the hosts range from farm gate tastings to winery and orchard tours, from sheep shearing demonstrations to scarecrow making.

For more information, visit flavourtrails.com.

