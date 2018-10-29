Oak Bay artists fill Cedar Hill gallery

The show runs Oct. 31 to Nov. 25 at the Arts Centre at Cedar Hill

The Oak Bay Art Club hosts its Annual Art Show presented this year in the Café Gallery of the Cedar Hill Recreation/Arts Centre.

The club collaborates with Cedar Hill in presenting works by many of its 35-plus members. This club, founded in 1944, concentrates on studying the art techniques of accomplished local artists to improve each artist’s own abilities. Some of our artists, from the greater Victoria area, have recently shown their work in Vancouver Island juried shows this year. Members have a wide range of interest in the visual arts, various media and range from beginners to very experienced artists.

The show runs Oct. 31 to Nov. 25 at the Arts Centre at Cedar Hill, Café Gallery 3220 Cedar Hill Rd.

There is an opening reception on Tuesday, Nov. 6 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Ikebana teachers learning from the grand master

Just Posted

ICBC warns of high number of crashes on Halloween

In 2017 there were 140 crashes on Vancouver Island, resulting in 27 injuries

Victoria eatery named one of Canada’s best new restaurants

Magnolia Hotel’s Courtney Room named in country’s top 10 best new spots by Air Canada magazine, enRoute

Substance use costs Canadians $38 billion per year

Uvic PhD candidate leading a program on true cost of alcohol health problems

Gathering planned for Victoria’s Jewish community following Pittsburgh shooting

Eleven people were killed Saturday morning after a gunman stormed a synagogue

Loud car stereo lands man in court

Mischief charge for Central Saanich man who is not permitted to play his car stereo

UPDATE: Canada Post workers in more than a dozen B.C. cities go on strike

Job action hits Surrey, Squamish, Maple Ridge and Chilliwack

Campbell River area wants Island united against commercial water extraction

Strathcona Regional District pushing to block for-profit water extraction and bottling

POLL: Do you support proportional representation for B.C.?

British Columbians are being asked whether they want to switch from the… Continue reading

‘Never give up,’ says mother who reunited with son who went missing 31 years ago

Jermaine Mann was allegedly abducted by his father when he was just 21 months old

B.C. NDP ministers defend proportional representation vote

What is urban, what is rural, how many MLAs will be appointed?

People with mental illness twice as likely to be victims of violence: study

Researcher hopes Canadian data will further destigmatize those suffering from mental health issues

Construction industry group again tries to halt B.C.’s electoral reform referendum

Independent Contractors and Businesses Association asks to appeal denial of an interim injunction

Parksville man faces 23 criminal charges

Craig Hannon denied bail in Port Alberni

Guo Pei’s B.C. show takes you into a world wrapped in luxury

Couture Beyond exhibition at the Vancouver Art Gallery runs until Jan. 20, 2019

Most Read