Oak Bay artists fill Cedar Hill gallery

The Oak Bay Art Club hosts its Annual Art Show presented this year in the Café Gallery of the Cedar Hill Recreation/Arts Centre.

The club collaborates with Cedar Hill in presenting works by many of its 35-plus members. This club, founded in 1944, concentrates on studying the art techniques of accomplished local artists to improve each artist’s own abilities. Some of our artists, from the greater Victoria area, have recently shown their work in Vancouver Island juried shows this year. Members have a wide range of interest in the visual arts, various media and range from beginners to very experienced artists.

The show runs Oct. 31 to Nov. 25 at the Arts Centre at Cedar Hill, Café Gallery 3220 Cedar Hill Rd.

There is an opening reception on Tuesday, Nov. 6 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.



