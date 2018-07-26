Oak Bay Arts and Culture Week expands to a fortnight

The Bowker Creek Brush-Up Art Show and Sale runs Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.. Since 2005, this annual art show hosts 40+ artists displaying, demonstrating and selling their art. Set up along beautiful Bowker Creek, people can peruse art while listening to music, enjoying refreshments from the charity BBQ, and watching demonstrations by featured international artists. (Submitted photo)

Oak Bay Arts and Culture Week was met with so much enthusiasm in the past that it has been expanded to a fortnight for 2018.

From Aug. 9 to 23, residents and tourists alike can enjoy the free festival that highlights the cultural vibrancy of the community. This is the fourth year for the annual collaboration between the Oak Bay Parks, Recreation and Culture, Tourism Oak Bay and District of Oak Bay, created with the idea of celebrating the community as a premier arts and culture destination.

The festival is bookended by special kick-off and a wrap-up events at Willows Beach on Aug. 9 and 23.

The kick-off event will be a free summer concert at Willows Beach from 6 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. on Aug. 9. The concert features live music by Brandy Moore and the Nightcaps, welcome speeches by Mayor Nils Jensen and Oak Bay Arts Laureate Barbara Adams, free cake, giant puppets, puppet crafts and children’s face painting in the park.

New to Oak Bay Arts and Culture Week this year is a partnership with the Oak Bay branch of the Greater Victoria Public Library with two events planned at the library during the fortnight.

A family dance party will be hosted at the Oak Bay Branch Public Library on Aug. 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.. It includes stories, songs and games for children. While the event is free to attend, advance registration is required through gvpl.ca.

Oak Bay Branch Public Library’s second event will be hosted on Aug 11 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.. Join Oak Bay poets Gisela Ruebsaat and Susan Braley for a walk that will explore some neighbourhood ArtsAlive sculptures and finish at the library for poetry writing, sharing, tea and cookies. Free to attend with advance registration through gvpl.ca.

The Bowker Creek Brush-Up Art Show and Sale runs Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.. Since 2005, this annual art show hosts 40+ artists displaying, demonstrating and selling their art. Plan to spend the day strolling along beautiful Bowker Creek, listening to music, enjoying refreshments from the charity BBQ, and watching demonstrations by featured international artists. There will also be a children’s art activity booth. For more information, visit the Oak Bay Community Artists Society website at oakbayartists.com

The Raven Baroque concert at Willows Beach Park on Aug. 16 is from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and will feature an acoustic concert by Victoria’s 14 piece Baroque String group. Bring your blankets and a picnic.

After the success of last years’ inaugural outdoor movie, ‘Back to the Future’ will be showing again on the giant screen at Windsor Park on Aug. 17. The movie starts after sunset (approximately 8:45 p.m.). Arrive early to reserve your spot and it is recommended to bring blankets, sweaters, and snacks.

The ArtsAlive Public Art Guided Bus Tour is set to take place on Aug 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.. Join Oak Bay Arts Laureate Barbara Adams and visual artist Robert Amos for a guided tour of the 2018 ArtsAlive sculptures situated outside of the Oak Bay Village area. The tour departs from and returns to Oak Bay Municipal Hall (2167 Oak Bay Avenue). The tour is free to attend, however, advance registration is required as bus seats are limited. To register, call Oak Bay Parks, Recreation, and Culture Reception at 250-595-7946 and request course #33768.

Also on Aug.18, the ArtsAlive Walking Tour runs from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.. Join Oak Bay Arts Laureate Barbara Adams and visual artist Robert Amos for a guided tour of the 2018 ArtsAlive sculptures situated along Oak Bay Avenue and the Oak Bay Village area. The tour departs from and returns to Oak Bay Municipal Hall (2167 Oak Bay Avenue). Free to attend, however, advance registration is required. To register, call Oak Bay Parks, Recreation, and Culture Reception at 250-595-7946 and request course #33769.

The Arts & Culture Fortnight wrap-up event in on Aug. 23 with a free summer concert at Willows Beach Park from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. featuring live music by Black Angus. There will also be giant puppets on site and puppet making craft for children by Tim Gosley.

Ongoing throughout the summer months is ArtsAlive Oak Bay, the annual public sculpture program. Download the map from oakbay.ca/explore-oak-bay/arts-culture/artsalive and find all 13 pieces. Keep your eyes out for the 5 pop-up pianos in public spaces that can be played throughout the summer.

For more information about Arts and Culture Week, call 250-370-7908 or visit:

https://www.oakbay.ca/parks-recreation/events/calendar/arts-culture/arts-culture-fortnight