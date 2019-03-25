Oak Bay-based performing arts school named second Acorn Arts Award winner

Students from the Canadian College of Performing Arts rehearse for an upcoming performance. (File Submitted/ CCPA)

The Canadian College of Performing Arts (CCPA) is the recipient of the second Acorn Arts Award.

Oak Bay Parks, Recreation and Culture selected the CCPA to win the municipal award, which recognizes an individual or organization that has made a significant contribution to the arts in Oak Bay.

ALSO READ: Art imitates life on stage at Oak Bay’s Canadian College of Performing Arts

The CCPA is in its 21st season this year, and trains multi-disciplinary performing artists.

“Since our beginnings in Oak Bay, the college has always held its founding belief that community and collaboration, [and] giving back, are the essence of the performing arts,” said Caleb Marshall, CCPA’s managing artistic director. “We are honoured that Oak Bay, our community, is recognizing our longevity, our commitment to excellence and making the arts accessible to all.”

ALSO READ: New lead for Canadian College of Performing Arts in Oak Bay

The Acorn Award will be presented to the performing arts school on April 4.

This year, the CCPA will lead the production of the theatre classic West Side Story, at the McPherson Playhouse from April 19 to 27. The show will have a cast of 60, accompanied by a live orchestra.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and Instagram