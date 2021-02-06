A bear from the ArtsAlive sculpture Freshly cut stumps on Oak Bay Avenue are those of Norway maples that were planted in the 1990s. They outgrew their welcome by breaking up the sidewalks and damaging sub-ground services. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

A bear from the ArtsAlive sculpture Freshly cut stumps on Oak Bay Avenue are those of Norway maples that were planted in the 1990s. They outgrew their welcome by breaking up the sidewalks and damaging sub-ground services. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Oak Bay extends ArtsAlive until August, pending artist approval

District hopes to see sculptures can stay extra four months

Oak Bay is looking to keep the 2020 ArtsAlive sculptures an extra four months until August 2021.

The popular outdoor arts exhibition runs April to April but last year, COVID-19 delayed installation of the 10 sculptures until August.

“It is recommended that the 2020 sculptures remain in place until August of 2021 to provide for the full year of public display,” said Steve Meikle, manager of recreation and culture, in a report this week.

Council approved the extension to August as the program looks to be rejigged until the pandemic is over.

READ ALSO: Voting now ready for ArtsAlive 2020 sculptures in Oak Bay

Staff will request permission from the artists to extend the program until August, as many artists either sell their sculptures or send them to other outdoor shows once ArtsAlive is done.

The five-year-old ArtsAlive program relies on annual sponsorship to help cover the costs.

As such, the outgoing arts laureate Barbara Adams sent letters out in the fall to local business owners in hopes of gathering support for the 2021 program. It also asked for “further sponsorship” to pay the artists an additional honorarium for keeping the sculptures past the one-year agreement of April 2020 to April 2021, until April 2022.

Instead, Oak Bay is going to recall the request for further sponsorship. Staff will also review alternative options for the $20,000 budgeted for the 2021 ArtsAlive program and will present those suggestions at a later date.

Results of the annual voting for the 2020 ArtsAlive sculptures have not been released. The voting identifies a People’s Choice Award winner which council debates purchasing from the artist.

READ MORE: Hearts Alive summer art display on the way in Oak Bay

reporter@oakbaynews.com

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bay

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Celebrities pay tribute to late Canadian actor Christopher Plummer

Just Posted

Saanich police and fire were on scene at Uptown Mall Feb. 6 after a driver hit four parked cars. (Devon Bidal/Saanich News)
Elderly woman hits four parked cars at Uptown Mall in Saanich

No injuries reported, cause undetermined

Jason Austin donates 20 tonnes of produce from his Gatton House Farm to local food banks every year. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Central Saanich philanthropic farmer plants seeds for food security

Jason Austin donates all his farm’s produce to food banks

A bear from the ArtsAlive sculpture Freshly cut stumps on Oak Bay Avenue are those of Norway maples that were planted in the 1990s. They outgrew their welcome by breaking up the sidewalks and damaging sub-ground services. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Oak Bay extends ArtsAlive until August, pending artist approval

District hopes to see sculptures can stay extra four months

Saanich councillors Zac de Vries, Judy Brownoff, Colin Plant, Nathalie Chambers and Ned Taylor (back row, left to right); Coun. Karen Harper, Coun. Susan Brice, Mayor Fred Haynes, and Coun. Rebecca Mersereau (front row, left to right). (Photo courtesy the District of Saanich)
Saanich extends public-free council meetings into spring

District to look at options for resuming open forums virtually, video participation for meetings

Central Saanich Mayor Ryan Windsor said the municipality has set reasonable parameters around the future use of COVID-19 re-start funds for non-profits. (Submitted file photo)
Central Saanich Mayor Ryan Windsor defends council’s decision-making on grants

Coun. Zeb King criticizes pace of response

Anne Hung, 15, dances to ‘Les Sylphide’ while competing in the classical ballet solo en-point division of the 67th annual Chilliwack Lions Club Music and Dance Festival in Chilliwack on Feb. 6, 2014. Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 is Ballet Day. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 7 to 13

Ballet Day, Dump Your Significant Jerk Day and Darwin Day are all coming up this week

Arctic air is forecast to envelop the Vancouver Island in the coming days, says Environment Canada. (News Bulletin file)
Arctic air forecast to put the chill on Vancouver Island

Environment Canada issues special weather statement for the area

A Nelson Leafs player takes a shot on a Beaver Valley Nitehawks goaltender during the 2020 playoffs. The KIJHL announced Saturday it was cancelling the 2020-21 season. Photo: Jim Bailey/Trail Times
B.C. junior hockey league cancels season due to extended COVID-19 restrictions

It’s the second straight season the KIJHL has had to shut down prematurely

At Strathcona Park, in Vancouver, an entire village of homeless campers still occupying 400 tents after over three months. Concerns have mounted about the spread of COVID-19 among hundreds of people living in tight quarters. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Who controls Vancouver’s Strathcona park? Police clash with tent city residents

Vancouver councillor says it’s clear the encampment is ‘under the leadership of criminal elements’

A man wears a protective face mask as he walks past an opened restaurant patio on Granville Street in Vancouver, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Super Bowl Sunday: WorkSafeBC plans to conduct random COVID-19 safety inspections

Bars, restaurants and pubs have been warned not to offer special promotions or ticketed events

NFL rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool spoke with the Langley Advance Times on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 to talk about his rookie season, plans for the offseason, and his predictions for the Super Bowl. (screen shot)
NFL rookie Chase Claypool returns home to B.C., talks offseason plans and Super Bowl predictions

Super Bowl is Sunday Feb. 7

Divers use the new descent/ascent line attached to the migrant ship wreck at China Creek Marina. (PHOTO COURTESY BRENDA ROSZMANN)
Divers hope to make a lasting mark on the Alberni Inlet

New marker buoy acts as a beacon for divers and boaters alike marking scuttled immigrant ship

Bob Joseph the bestselling author of ‘21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act’ has been an enabler for discourses about the Indian Act, since his 2015 blog post about the legislation went viral. (Courtesy of Vancouver Island Regional Library)
Bob Joseph: Why the Indian Act must go and Canada will be better for it

B.C. author explores the paradox of why it’s so difficult to let the act go and why it has to happen

A paramedic helping in the COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre holds a swab used for the COVID-19 test moments before conducting a test with it on Nov. 24. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
B.C. now has 28 cases of the U.K. and South African COVID-19 variants

Dr. Henry admits to being ‘very concerned’ after seeing the variant’s transmission speed worldwide

Most Read