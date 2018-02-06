Oak Bay High students sing love songs to fund choir programs

An Oak Bay High choir program Love-a-gram is available Feb. 14 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Small groups of Oak Bay High choir students are available to serenade your sweetheart Feb. 14.

The choral groups divvy up to serenade loved ones while delivering a rose, chocolates and a card with personal message for a small fee, raising funds for the school programs.

Students offer a song, chocolate, flower and card for $35 as a fundraiser for the varied and award-winning choral programs at Oak Bay High.

An Oak Bay High choir program Love-a-gram is available Feb. 14 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Call 250-589-3361 to book.

 

