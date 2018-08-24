Oak Bay performing arts school stages West Side Story for spring finale

The Canadian College of Performing Arts’s new managing artistic director Caleb Marshall and Director of Education and Programming Heather Burns announce the new season during an event with dozens of local artistic and community leaders, donors and supporters including Oak Bay Mayor Nils Jensen. (Submitted photo)

Season includes Twelve Angry Jurors, The Penelopiad, Middletown, Stage Door and Sweet Charity as well as Remembrance Day concert

A courtroom classic and two Tony Award-winning musicals are among a diverse slate of plays set to highlight Canadian College of Performing Arts’s 21st season.

Six plays that touch on the timelessness of being human are showcased during the 2018-2019 season at the Oak Bay-based theatre.

The lineup includes Twelve Angry Jurors, a fresh take on Reginald Rose’s courtroom drama that opens Oct. 18; The Penelopiad, Margaret Atwood’s darkly comic update on the ancient Greek story of Trojan War hero Odysseus from his wife Penelope’s viewpoint; Will Eno’s metaphorical small-town comedy-drama Middletown, and Stage Door, Edna Ferber and George S. Kaufman’s classic backstage comedy.

The season’s two Broadway musicals include Sweet Charity, scripted by Neil Simon, with music by Cy Coleman and lyrics by Dorothy Fields, and the big season finale at the McPherson Playhouse starting April 19, the Arthur Laurents-written and Leonard Bernstein-scored classic West Side Story.

Community partnerships this year, again include appearing with the Naden Band and a new partnership with Oak Bay on a public presentation of the Remembrance Day concert.

After 20 years, the college is crafting a crest to reflect its new identity and welcome stakeholder feedback on what to include. Along with development of the new school crest, the team has determined one clear symbol to be included: a refreshed version of the college’s original energized Maple Leaf.

This new logo, developed by Randall Anthony Communications, coincides with the start of the college’s new chapter.

“The new plan and initiatives, new additions to our board and staff, the re-branding – coupled with our exceptional faculty – will all contribute to a remarkable season by some of the most talented emerging artists in the country,” said Caleb Marshall, CCPA managing director.

Marshall took the helm in April. His 25-year theatrical career spans producing, directing, writing, teaching, acting, administration and cultural advocacy. He has produced over 80 theatre productions, taking his career across the nation and around the globe. Most recently he spent three seasons as the artistic executive director of The Sudbury Theatre Centre and the previous six seasons as the artistic producer for Theatre New Brunswick.