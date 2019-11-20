Oak Bay seeks names for third annual Acorn Awards

Accepting the 2018 Acorn Arts Award are Canadian College of Performing Arts founder Janis Dunning, Oak Bay Arts Laureate Barbara Adams, CCPA Managing artistic director Caleb Marshall, Oak Bay Coun. Hazel Braithwaite, and CCPA founder Jacques Lemay. (Oak Bay Photo)

In the past four years Oak Bay has grown its arts scene through a multi-faceted approach including the creation of its annual Acorn Arts Award.

And now the Oak Bay Acorn Arts Award, judged by the Oak Bay Public Art Advisory Committee, seeks nominations for the next winner.

The Acorn Arts Award is an honourary artistic achievement that recognizes an individual, group or institution who has made an outstanding contribution or impact on art in Oak Bay. It was first awarded to Pat Martin Bates in 2017 and then the Canadian College of Performing Arts last year.

“[The award] highlights individuals and organizations who are helping to put Oak Bay on the map as an artistic hub in Canada,” Karen Manders, Oak Bay’s acting arts and culture programmer.

The award has three purposes, to celebrate outstanding artistic merit in Oak Bay, enhance awareness of the arts, and to acknowledge persons, organizations, or businesses who have contributed to an enlivened, healthy, and meaningful community through the arts.

It can include visual arts, craft, design, film, new media, music, dance, writing, public art, theatre arts, philanthropy, business supporting the arts, volunteerism in the arts, culinary arts, landscape art, or architecture.

The Acorn Arts Award is administered by Oak Bay Parks, Recreation and Culture and is only awarded when a suitable candidate is identified. Individuals or groups that are active in Oak Bay or those who live here but are active elsewhere are eligible to apply.

Nomination forms are available online at oakbay.ca/parks-recreation/arts-culture/acorn-arts-award and the deadline is Jan. 15, 2020. For more information about the Acorn Arts Award call 250-370-7908.

