Fred Dobbs installs Lunar Transitions in front of the Oak Bay branch of the Greater Victoria Public Library this morning (June 1). (Christine van Reeuwyk/Oak Bay News)

Oak Bay’s latest artwork, Lunar Transitions, installed this morning

Lunar Transitions takes its place outside Oak Bay library

Lunar Transitions greets guests at the Oak Bay branch of the Greater Victoria Public Library.

The artwork by Fred Dobbs earned the public vote during ArtsAlive 2017.

Voting began in the spring and ended in October on the sculptures loaned by artists and on display throughout the community this year. Each year, the winning piece is considered for purchase by the community.

“It depicts the raven bringing the moon into the night sky,” Dobbs explained of the bronze sculpture that depicts the phases of the moon. “It’s fantastic to have this piece here, what a great spot right in this flower bed which will be full of flowers this afternoon.”

 

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
LIVE ON THE POINT: Mighty, mighty SkaFest returns
Next story
Excelsior! Vi Comic Con returns to Sidney

Just Posted

Two men sought after dumping injured cat out of a car window in Langford

Incident occurred in the 3000-block of Pickford Road on Tuesday

Police called to three separate traffic collisions within 45 minutes, two people sent to hospital

Collisions between vehicles, motorcycles and cyclists resulted in non-life-threatening injuries

Lamb-nappers return Sooty with a note same day mom Florence taken

Flock back together in a rollercoaster day seaside on Vancouver Island

Rose Garden spruce up thanks to Days of Giving initiative

Annual TELUS Days of Giving event had local team volunteering in the dirt

Langford-based CPL soccer team not a done deal

Canadian Premiere League announces ‘conditional’ soccer team for Greater Victoria

Oak Bay’s latest artwork, Lunar Transitions, installed this morning

Lunar Transitions takes its place outside Oak Bay library

See downtown Victoria in a whole new way with Car Free YYJ

Annual event removes vehicles for a day from busy stretch of Douglas Street

Last Greyhound bus leaves B.C.’s Highway of Tears

BC Transit will fill void on an interim basis beginning June 4

Researcher suggests “poopsicle” theory for B.C. woman hit by falling feces

Rob Young, with UBCO, says frozen feces could have formed on the outside of the plane

Painting given to B.C. woman as gag goes for $481,000

Painting done by Group of Seven contemporary Tom Thomson fetches more than anticipated at auction

Two men sought after dumping injured cat out of a car window in Langford

Incident occurred in the 3000-block of Pickford Road on Tuesday

This is one big Buff Cat

Large Canadian cat becomes popular meme on social media

Video: Rare moose triplets caught on camera in Alberta

The video captured Tuesday shows a mother moose and her set of triplets in Didsbury, Alta.

B.B. duo write and illustrate children’s book to help families deal with ALS

June is ALS Awareness Month: the disease affects thousands of Canadians each year

Most Read