Oak Bay’s latest artwork, Lunar Transitions, installed this morning

Fred Dobbs installs Lunar Transitions in front of the Oak Bay branch of the Greater Victoria Public Library this morning (June 1). (Christine van Reeuwyk/Oak Bay News)

Lunar Transitions greets guests at the Oak Bay branch of the Greater Victoria Public Library.

The artwork by Fred Dobbs earned the public vote during ArtsAlive 2017.

Voting began in the spring and ended in October on the sculptures loaned by artists and on display throughout the community this year. Each year, the winning piece is considered for purchase by the community.

“It depicts the raven bringing the moon into the night sky,” Dobbs explained of the bronze sculpture that depicts the phases of the moon. “It’s fantastic to have this piece here, what a great spot right in this flower bed which will be full of flowers this afternoon.”