Weird Party returns to the family-friendly Friday night music lineup at the Breakwater Barge Aug. 17. Mike Pepperdine photo

OGDEN POINT: Party on the Barge is back

Family friendly Friday night entertainment underway beside Victoria’s Breakwater

By Jennifer Blyth

Monday Magazine contributor

Fridays on the Barge are back.

Hosted by the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority, the Breakwater Barge features some of city’s best bands, performing against the backdrop of the Victoria waterfront.

“On a beautiful night, you have this amazing view and fantastic music – there isn’t anything else like it Victoria,” says event producer Deanna Young. “It’s family friendly and a lot of people come down to dance.”

Admission is just $5 cash for a full night of entertainment, which ranges from Dylan Stone’s Neil Young Tribute to local rockabilly favourite Frank Angel. Destiny’s Wild celebrates the music of Beyonce and Destiny’s Child while Country Line fans will want to wear their dancing shoes.

“I think there’s something for everyone,” Young says.

Concerts run from 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 28 and changes have been made to the stage to reduce the impact on the neighbourhood, Young says.

Sit back and enjoy the music while enjoying beverages from Sea Cider and Phillips, Hoyne and Driftwood breweries, with dinner and snacks served up by a variety of food trucks.

For more details, visit facebook.com/thebreakwaterbarge/

Who’s on stage:

June 1 – Kuba Oms

June 8 – The Ravens

June 15 – Lost Boys

June 22 – Destiny’s Wild

June 29 – County Line

July 6 – Hank Angel and His Island Devils

July 13 – Vinyl Wave

July 20 – JUICE

July 27 – High Noon to Midnight

Aug. 3 – New Souls

Aug. 10 – TBA

Aug. 17 – Weird Party

Aug. 24 – TBA

Aug. 31 – Tom Party

Sept. 7 – TBA

Sept. 14 – Dylan Stone (Neil Young Tribute)

Sept. 21 – TBA

Sept. 28 – The Great Divide

