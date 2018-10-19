Oktoberfest fun makes Stein and Dine worth attending at the Victoria Public Market on Oct. 20. (Facebook/Matt Schmitz)

Oktoberfest is coming to Victoria!

Beer, wurst, lederhosen and more are coming to Victoria two weeks in a row

Dust off your dirndls and polish your steins, it’s time for Oktoberfest.

The world-famous German homage to beer and great eats is so popular that it’s taking place two weeks in a row in Victoria (so make sure your lederhosen have a little give).

On Saturday Oct. 20 at the Victoria Public Market is the fourth annual Stein and Dine event, put on by the Roast Meat and Sandwich shop.

The 19+ event runs from 7 to 11 p.m., and the $45 tickets include one branded 12 oz stein, two drink tickets, one food ticket. It also gives you access to live music from an accordion player and a DJ, and entertainment from the Oktoberfest dancers, a lederhosen contest, a beard and braid contest, beer pong, a giant Jenga, and a prize wheel.

“There’s something for everyone,” said organizer and owner of Roast, Maryanne Carmack. “It’s the fullest year yet, we have quite the following and people are excited.”

Traditional style food will include a snitzel slider, weisswurst with sweet mustard, warm pretzels and käse spätzle (German-style mac and cheese). German-style craft beers will also be available from at least seven local breweries, including Hoyne, Phillips, Driftwood, Moon Underwater, Merridale Cidery, Riot Brewing and Fernie Brewing.

Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.ca.

If that’s not enough, you can go for round two with the Victoria Edelweiss Club. Their two-day Oktoberfest celebration runs on Oct. 26-27 at their club location at 108 Niagara Street, with live music provided by the S-Bahn band. Traditional food and beverages will be available every night beginning at 6:00 p.m. until midnight, but tickets must be pre-purchased. For members, the cost is $25, and for guests it’s $40.

They can be purchased by emailing victoria.edelweiss.club@shaw.ca or by calling 250-383-4823

Enjoy either (or both) events, and don’t forget to say “prost!”

