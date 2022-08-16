Olivia Rodrigo performs at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, on June 25, 2022. Olivia Rodrigo will usher Alanis Morissette into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame. The “Good 4 u” pop singer and self-professed fan of the Ottawa-raised musician has been named to present the honour to Morissette at the gala ceremony on Sept. 24 at Toronto’s Massey Hall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Scott Garfitt

Olivia Rodrigo performs at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, on June 25, 2022. Olivia Rodrigo will usher Alanis Morissette into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame. The “Good 4 u” pop singer and self-professed fan of the Ottawa-raised musician has been named to present the honour to Morissette at the gala ceremony on Sept. 24 at Toronto’s Massey Hall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Scott Garfitt

Olivia Rodrigo to induct Alanis Morissette into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Morissette to be honoured at a gala ceremony on Sept. 24 at Toronto’s Massey Hall

Olivia Rodrigo will usher Alanis Morissette into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame next month.

The “Good 4 u” pop singer and self-professed fan of the Ottawa-raised musician is set to present the honour to Morissette at the gala ceremony on Sept. 24 at Toronto’s Massey Hall.

She’ll be joined by newly announced performers Alessia Cara and JP Saxe, who will pay tribute to the “Jagged Little Pill” Morissette in song.

Rodrigo may be a surprising choice to induct Morissette for some, but the two share a few things in common, including being two young women who swept through the Grammy Awards with multiple wins.

They also graced the cover of Rolling Stone magazine together last year and sang a surprise duet of “You Oughta Know” in concert.

Other previously announced artists being inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame this year include Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, music producer David Foster and Daniel Lavoie.

Performers set to pay tribute throughout the evening include Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake, Corey Hart, Jessie Reyez, Charlotte Cardin, Serena Ryder and Deborah Cox.

Quebec pop star Marie-Mai will do double duties as both a performer and the host of the event.

—David Friend, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Pop diva collaborator David Foster headed into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Pop Music

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Westshore Community Concert Band celebrates 20 years of music

Just Posted

The Township of Esquimalt plans to not renew a policing agreement that has seen it share budgeting and resources for VicPD with the City of Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
Township of Esquimalt to look at policing alternatives

Former business owner Lea Shaw sells her China Cupboard treasures this weekend to raise cash for Ukrainian residents settling on Vancouver Island. (Photo by Dior Wilsher)
Victoria resident selling China Cupboard treasures to help new Ukrainian friends

A response vessel with a vacuum truck on board is shown off San Juan Island, Washington, in this recent handout photo. The United States Coast Guard says commercial divers are assessing a sunken fishing boat that went down Saturday in waters on the U.S. side of Haro Strait and is leaking fuel not far from southern Vancouver Island. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - U.S. Coast Guard
Fear for B.C.’s endangered orcas after U.S. boat sinks with 10,000 litres of fuel near Victoria

Langford’s annual Show and Shine car show is returning to Goldstream Avenue on Aug. 21. (Black Press Media file photo)
Get your shine on: Langford Show and Shine makes its return Aug. 21