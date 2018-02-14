On Stage: The nose grows for Kaleidoscope season finale

Kaleidoscope Theatre for Young People presents the premiere of our adaptation of Pinocchio, running March 10 and 11, at the McPherson Playhouse.
For this final show of the Kaleidoscope season, Artistic Director Roderick Glanville is joined by his longtime friend Dean Heron. A Kaska/Tlinget artist, Heron helps bring this timeless tale of mischief, magic, and love to life on the McPherson stage.
In Pinocchio, the spirit of a boy trapped within a magical piece of wood embarks on a journey to return to humanity and find a home. Along his path, he finds mischievous tricksters blocking his way. His goal is to become a ‘real boy’.
Pinocchio wants to learn and be ‘good’ but is distracted on his journey by those that would take advantage of that innocence. Each of the teachers in Pinocchio are tricksters – they tempt him to selfish acts, or warn him away through mischief. But Pinocchio is also protected through the unconditional love of Gepetto and the Blue Fairy.
Tickets are $22 for adults, and $12 for children available through the Royal McPherson box office, 250-386-6121.
Victoria Baroque presents Music for Passiontide On Wednesday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m.
The musical offering of baroque works written for the Holy Week preceding Easter, features works by Bach and Pergolesi. Playing on instruments of the 18th century – including wooden flute, bassoon, strings and chamber organ – Victoria Baroque brings listeners closer to the soundworld of the Baroque Era.
Co-presented with the Church of St. John the Divine, Victoria Baroque will combine their talents with The St. John’s Chamber Singers, under the direction of David Stratkauskas. Two accomplished young singers, Hungarian soprano Adriána Kalafszky and Canadian mezzo-soprano Jardena Gertler-Jaffe, will star in Pergolesi’s Stabat Mater.
The Victoria Baroque concert series continues on May 18 when highly acclaimed UK trumpet virtuoso, David Blackadder, is featured in a grand orchestral program for trumpets, horns, winds, and strings in works by Handel, Telemann, Purcell, and Biber.
All Victoria Baroque concerts are held at the Church of St. John the Divine. Tickets can be purchased at Munro’s Books, Ivy’s Bookshop, Long & McQuade (Victoria) or at the door: $28 general; $25 senior; $5 students and children.
For more information see www.victoria-baroque.com.
Belfry Theatre presents Pendulum – An Indigenous Showcase Feb. 23 and 24.
“This community-focused initiative honours Indigenous worldviews as they relate to reconciliation and community healing,” said Lindsay Delaronde. “Pendulum brings new life into the context of theatre and decolonizes the art form, which Indigenous peoples are so often left out of.”
Pendulum – An Indigenous Showcase includes: Ohen:ton Kariwentehkhwa, an Iroquois giving of thanks;
Breath in the Land, a contemporary local territorial acknowledgement of welcome and holding of space;
ANSWER, an all-female drum group who has been singing and sharing traditional songs throughout the community in order to keep tradition alive; Rage Flowers, a contemporary duet exploring decolonizing of the body through rage; and Ahousat, a Bear Song composed by Guy Louis Jr. and performed by members of the Nuuchanulth community, narrating the struggle and conflict of a man and bear before they unite as one.
Tickets are $30 available at 250-385-6815 or online at tickets.belfry.bc.ca.
At Chemainus Theatre, a singing Irishman, with little faith left in love and music, meets a beautiful Czech woman in a Dublin bar. They are drawn together by their shared love of music. From flirtation to friendship to an uncommon romance, the unlikely pair connects in search of long-forgotten dreams – a passionate pursuit that may just tear them apart.
The award-winning musical Once runs at the Chemainus Theatre now through March. Visit chemainustheatre.ca for ticket information.
Direct from Toronto, Tamar Ilana, the stunning vocalist and dancer and sought-after Canadian world music favourite, embarks on her first tour of B.C. in four years with stellar trans-Mediterranean ensemble Ventanas, stopping off in Victoria at Hermann’s Jazz Club on Thursday, Feb. 22, presented by Caravan World Rhythms.
Ilana and Ventanas return to British Columbia to present songs from their latest album, Arrelumbre. Her voice reaches new heights on the album, as fierce and powerful as it is delicate and ornamental. Tamar and the band skip from heart-wrenching flamenco arrangements in Spanish to mournful Sephardic love songs to playful Balkan party tunes – it’s no surprise the group has been nominated for four Canadian folk Music Awards. For their B.C. tour, the ensemble will also perform new, never-before-heard material which will be recorded after the tour.
“I was raised to believe that we needed to preserve folk songs that might otherwise be lost,” says Tamar. “Ventanas preserves these traditions, while at the same time present them in an exciting way, both sonically and visually. We infuse them with new energy, dance and diverse instrumentation to keep things moving forward.”
Canadian world music dynamo Tamara Ilana and trans-Mediterranean ensemble Ventanas tour B.C. for first time in four years with latest album, Arrelumbre Feb. 22, 8 p.m. at Hermann’s Jazz Club. Tickets $20 advance, $25 door. Buy online at www.caravanbc.com, or buy in person at Ivy’s Bookstore and Munro’s Books. Call 778-886-8908 for details.
Visit ventanasmusic.com and tamarilana.com for a taste of the music.