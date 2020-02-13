Valentine’s Day is coming up, do you know what you’re doing? (Black Press Media file photo).

One day to go: Last-second Valentine’s Day ideas

Some quick, romantic options for the last-minute planner

If love is in the air but planning isn’t your forte, don’t worry – there are still some great last minute options for Valentine’s Day.

Any hopes of reservations at a fancy restaurant are out of the question, which means there’s an opportunity to cook a loving home-made meal. Some easy and fast ideas include steak or pasta; make your dish look more complex than it is with a fine garnish or sauce, and of course accompany the meal with your favourite wine and some candlelight. Voila!

You can also make some cute and delicious last-second snacks like chocolate-covered strawberries, chocolate bark or granola.

ALSO READ: Royal BC Museum offers vintage Valentine’s Day event

Not much of a cook? Why not head to your favourite to-go restaurant and plan an afternoon out on the beach or at your favourite viewpoint. If you want to make it extra romantic, bring a blanket and some dessert.

If your sweetheart isn’t a foodie then maybe go for an experiential gift; try a new class like rock climbing, salsa dancing or painting. You can always go for the classic date-night and see a movie, or better yet create your own theatre with a projector, a sheet on the wall and some homemade popcorn.

If you like to head outdoors, why not go for a hike? Environment Canada calls for a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 9 C on Friday, so you could also visit some local favourites like the Butchart Gardens, or Beacon Hill Park (don’t forget to grab an ice cream at the Beacon Drive-In).

ALSO READ: Valentine’s Day gala doubles as a fundraiser for four Greater Victoria charities

If your love interest is more of a material person, there are some great last-second options, for example, a Valentine’s Day Market happening at the Cascadia Quadra Liquor Store at 2670 Fifth St. on Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m., and let’s not forget the amazing one-day orders available from many online outlets.

Want to go big? You could always get married! The Love Bash event on Feb. 14 at the Victoria Public Market is hosting pop-up marriages or vow renewals, complete with different-themed chapels, a wedding photographer, a bar and more.

READ MORE: Unique Valentine’s event offers pop-up weddings for couples

When in doubt, go for the classic: pen a heartfelt letter in a nice (homemade?) card and give it to your sweetheart. Letters are kept for decades and can be read again and again as a cherished gift.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Valentine's Day Plot

