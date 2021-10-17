Online content creators can apply for $10,000 storytelling grants through Telus’ Storyhive until Oct. 26. (Thinkstock)

Online content creators in Greater Victoria and beyond eligible for Storyhive grants

Successful applicants receive $10,000 plus training, mentorship, online distribution

Creative individuals interested in exploring storytelling through Vlogging, TikTok or YouTube can now apply for one of several $10,000 grants.

The funds, as well as training and mentorship, are being offered through a Western Canadian funding program and creative hub called Storyhive. Since 2013, the Telus-supported initiative has been providing grants to B.C. and Alberta filmmakers, but this year marks the first time funding is being made available to online creators as well.

Applications are welcome for a wide range of online content formats, such as talk shows, vlogs, digital shorts and shows featuring cooking, trivia or gaming, for example. Content creators are encouraged to apply and have until Oct. 26 to apply.

A selection committee will choose the winning projects in January and successful applicants will have until the end of June to produce at least 150 minutes of video content, broken into six to 10 episodes.

More information is available at storyhive.com/editions.

