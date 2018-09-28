Onscreen classics haunt Craigdarroch Castle this October

Vampires, Frankenstein and creepy creatures are taking over Craigdarroch Castle this October, at least on screen.

The spookiest month of the year returns with the Classics at Craigdarroch Movie Series every Thursday and Saturday evening with doors opening at 5:45 p.m.

Toby Stubbs, the manager of operations at Craigdarroch, said it’s been several years since they’ve screened classics. (Theatre enthusiasts fear not, three new productions are coming to the castle in the next six months.) The revival will focus on movies from the 1920s, with the most modern originally released in 1953.

“To see them in the museum with that kind of odd, creepy feeling of an old house around you when it’s windy outside, I think people are really going to take away that kind of excitement from the classic black and white movies,” Stubbs said. “It gives you that whole experience.”

Dracula descends on the historic haunt for the titular 1931 film on Oct. 4 and 27, opening and closing the spectacle. Frankenstein inspires the next screams as Dr. Frankenstein brings his mash-up monster to life on Oct. 6 and 25. Bride of Frankenstein follows her husband on Oct. 20 when the inventive doctor makes the same mistake twice.

Another unnamed monster, Creature from the Black Lagoon, joins the ghoulish lineup with a screening on Oct. 11. House on Haunted Hill will screen in the castle on Oct. 18.

Finally, the original vampire flick Nosferatu stalks the halls of a Transylvanian castleon Oct. 13. Released in 1922, this silent film is considered highly influential in the horror movie genre.

“That was one of the first ones to almost sell out,” Stubbs said. “I thought that one would be a hard sell for people who may be unfamiliar with what that would be like, but they lept for it.”

Vancouver Island Brewery will be providing the brews on Thursday nights, while Moon Over Water Brewery will be selling its poison during the Saturday night screenings.

Tickets are $11 or $10 for members of the Castle Society, and can be purchased at thecastle.ca. Stubbs recommended getting tickets early, as half of them have already sold. Each entrance comes with a pretzel and the chance to win a prize. There is no elevator access to the dancehall where the films are being shown.

