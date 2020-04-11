Opera from a social distance: Taking it to the web

Pacific Opera Victoria launches two weekly podcasts to educate and stay in touch with listeners

When it comes to maintaining physical distancing but continuing to perform and provide entertainment, what’s an artist to do?

The staff and artists behind Pacific Opera Victoria have taken matters into their own hands and are working from their homes to provide an entertaining way of sharing the music and knowledge of the POV artist community with the public.

Starting this week, opera singer and POV director of community programming, Rebecca Hass, will host Listening Party Podcast on Fridays and Acoustic Afternoon on Mondays, both of which will be available for streaming at pacificopera.ca.

Pacific Opera Victoria artistic director Timothy Vernon. Photo by David Cooper/courtesy POV

During Listening Party Podcast, which kicked off on March 30, you’ll hear from local and national opera artists, and each podcast includes a link to a corresponding Spotify playlist. Tune in each week for a new show and additions to the playlist.

Episode One features an introduction to Pacific Opera’s music staff. Artistic director Timothy Vernon, associate conductor Giuseppe (Joey) Pietraroia and curator of public engagement Robert Holliston share stories of performances that have stayed with them. Memorable and moving, they’ll offer insights on musical moments that keep their artistic spirits thriving.

READ ALSO: Will the show go on? B.C. music festivals consider options over coronavirus

Acoustic Afternoon, which debuted on March 30, sees Pacific Opera provide a weekly musical balm for the soul. Opera singers featured in POV’s 2019-20 season and the upcoming 2020-21 season will perform from their kitchens and living rooms for your Monday afternoon coffee break.

Episode One showcases a song from Canadian mezzo-soprano Allyson McHardy, recently seen in Pacific Opera’s production of Flight and returning as Fricka in Die Walküre.

With live shows on hold for now due to COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings, Pacific Opera and other groups are looking for creative ways to continue sharing their love of the arts with the public.

All podcasts will be archived at pacificopera.ca so opera lovers and curious music fans can catch up or join in at any time. It’s a way to enjoy Pacific Opera in the comfort of your own home.


