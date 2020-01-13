Organizers add second day to PhenomaCon, West Shore’s only fan convention

Event takes place at West Shore Parks and Rec on July 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

PhenomaCon attendees Mason Mcleod (left), Dayna Lynn Inouye, and Peter Bosman as ODST from Halo 3, Chun Lee from Street Fighter 2, and Spiderman 2099, respectively. (Courtesy of Dave Nemeth)

Imagine an event where Batman meets Deadpool face-to-face and Princess Leia hangs out with SpiderMan – such a community-driven fan convention returns bigger and better on the West Shore this July.

PhenomaCon is adding a second day to its event where passionate fans come dressed as favourite characters from comic books, films, video games and more.

“It’s a place for the socially awkward to be social,” said Dave Nemeth, co-founder and director of PhenomaCon. “It’s hard to explain an event like this. There’s a little something for everyone, but you have to come to the event to experience it for yourself.”

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Comic Con brings out the super in Sidney

ALSO READ: Victoria’s 2020 Capital City Comic Con to feature a special Star Trek guest

Nemeth once travelled the Island as the Dark Knight of Victoria, bringing smiles to the faces of children in hospitals and at special community events. Years later, PhenomaCon is his passion project that fills the gap as an alternative to Japanese-centric Tsukino Con at the University of Victoria and Capital City Comic Con in downtown Victoria.

Now in its second year, Nemeth says he’s got a few special guests lined up that he will announce soon. One of them will be a video game voice actor flying in from Los Angeles for a Q&A period.

As the co-founder, Nemeth is responsible for overseeing nearly every detail of the event, and he’s still looking to fill some missing holes.

Those who are interested in being vendors, exhibitors, or hosting workshops are encouraged to apply online at www.phenomacon.net/exhibitor-vendor-application.

PhenomaCon takes place at West Shore Parks and Rec on July 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 for a weekend pass and $20 for individual day passes.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.