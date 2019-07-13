Dennis Duffin, music director and guitarist for Fin de Fiesta Flamenco provides the rapid arpeggios and syncopated rhythms to the dance. Photo by Lawrence Wong

Original flamenco show forged by artists in Spain and France

Hermann’s Jazz Club presents Fin de Fiesta Flamenco’s new work, Sempiterno

Artistic director and dancer Lia Grainger with Fin de Fiesta Flamenco brings the passion of the dance to Victoria in Sempiterno, a new production being staged July 17 at Hermann’s Jazz Club. Photo by Rodorodcom

Fin de Fiesta Flamenco, a musical and dance group with Spanish and French influences, brings their original show Sempiterno to Hermann’s Jazz Club next week.

The July 17 show presents the coming together of artistic talents from around Europe and Canada for a hypnotic new production that explores the timeless yet ever-changing art form of flamenco.

The diverse group features artistic director and dancer Lia Grainger, who hails from Vancouver but now works out of the Amor de Dios studio in Madrid, as does flautist Lara Wong, an extraordinary improviser and accompanist.

Guitarist Dennis Duffin (Toronto) is based in Seville, the cradle of flamenco, where he composes and collaborates with flamenco artists from around the world. Singer Alejandro Mendía (Saint Lô, France) and his wife, dancer Deborah “La Caramelita” (Vancouver) make their home in Bordeaux, France, while percussionist Hanser Santos Gómez (Havana) has called Montreal home ever since emigrating from Cuba five years ago.

“As artists practicing a foreign craft in a foreign land, we bring a unique and perspective to the art form,” says Grainger, who has called Spain home for the past four years. “We seek to remain true to flamenco’s roots, but at the same time, we cannot help but be Canadian, French, Cuban — so we choose to embrace it.”

The group spent a year composing and choreographing this new work from their home-bases around the world, then assembled several times in Seville and Bordeaux to create the finished product. Sempiterno means “eternal” or “everlasting” — something that has no beginning and no end. It is the story of flamenco itself.

In Sempiterno, Fin de Fiesta tells the story of flamenco’s undefinable beginning and endless evolution. Searing vocals weave with rapid guitar arpeggios. Haunting flute melodies accent staccato footwork and earthy rhythms as skirts swirl and feet stomp.

Tickets for this 8 p.m. show are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. You can find them online at eventbrite.ca.


editor@mondaymag.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘It feels very natural’: Arcade Fire’s Win Butler gets Canadian citizenship

Just Posted

WATCH: Crabbing on the coast is a pastime for some, a sustainable food source for others

It’s important to be aware of the regulations regarding what’s safe to eat and what’s legal to keep

10,000th book delivered to Little Free Libraries in Greater Victoria

There are now 243 Little Free Libraries in the Capital Regional District

West Shore RCMP look to identify man after sexual assault report on Galloping Goose in Langford

16-year-old female reported the assault on July 9

Victoria airport gates evacuated after screening alarm set off

Spray-can of sunscreen determined to be the culprit

Think-tank’s B.C. school rankings given failing grade by educators

Fraser Institute rates province’s schools, critics say criteria too narrow

VIDEO: Using scrap materials, man build workout equipment at B.C. tent city

Made of reused wood, ropes and metal, the machine could be Shane Knight’s ticket to competitions

B.C. artist designs coin for Royal Canadian Mint

“I was quite blown away that I won it.”

B.C. woman jailed for child pornography after sharing photos of grandchildren online

Grandma sentenced to 14 months behind bars for concerning and explicit online chats with stranger

B.C. VIEWS: Will the NDP lose money selling marijuana?

Government monopoly sounds great, if you work there

Canada to compensate 718 gay-purge victims in class-action settlement

The settlement was a cornerstone of a sweeping federal apology delivered in November 2017

Former polygamous leader to be sentenced next week in B.C. child bride case

James Oler to return to Cranbrook Supreme Court on Monday; crown to present sentencing options

Western Forest Products strike on Vancouver Island set to enter third week

Union says company doesn’t agree to mediator Vince Ready, Western says it isn’t the case

By the numbers: New law centre serving B.C. region with highest rates of kids in care

Newly-opened Parents Legal Centre to serve Comox Valley, Campbell River and Port Hardy

North Island saw five overdose deaths in two months, according to BC Coroner

Area has third highest rate, with 15 fatal illicit drug fatalities by May 31

Most Read