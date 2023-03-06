Pacific Opera Victoria extends its reach to embrace the community

Carmen, last year’s opera, had free tickets available as part of the program. (Courtesy Pacific Opera Victoria)

Opera is becoming more accessible for Greater Victoria residents who may be experiencing barriers to seeing live performances.

Pacific Opera Victoria has launched an initiative with 40 community partners to provide more than 1,000 free tickets to residents. The free tickets will be spread over the course of the opera’s three 2022/23 productions at the Royal Theatre and will be distributed by the company’s partner organizations. It’s an initiative that offers the opportunity to attend a live performance to untapped audiences while forging stronger community ties between Pacific Opera Victoria and the community.

The Ticket Access Program (TAP) was launched last year and has been met with rave reviews from the community groups that have partnered with Pacific Opera Victoria to make this art form more accessible.

One of the organizations that counts itself as a partner in this initiative is the Greater Victoria Public Library and Margie Thompson, the public services librarian is thrilled with the program.

“Our long-standing partnership with Pacific Opera Victoria has benefited our community of library users by enhancing their access to the arts and their experience of using the library. A recent initiative, which saw us offering patrons an opportunity to win tickets to performances of Carmen was extremely popular and underscored the value of making opera accessible to everyone,” Thompson said.

Pacific Opera Victoria’s upcoming offerings start with Braunfel’s The Birds, running at the end of February. It’s a comedic tale of suspicion and persuasion, danger and desire that leaves the audience asking “what do you long for?”

In April, the company will offer Cosi fan tutte. This quirky comedy explores the follies and foibles of young love. It’s a story of two men as naughty as Mozart himself – and the women who teach them a lesson.

Finally, in May, The Book of My Shame will provide an insightful and tender exploration of life’s awkward underbelly. It’s a story that provides pathos with a wink in a memorable examination of life.

Community organizations who are interested in taking part in the program should contact Pacific Opera Victoria at pacificopera.ca.

READ MORE: Entertainment news

Do you have a story tip? Email: editor@mondaymag.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Entertainment