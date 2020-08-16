Artist Diana Farrell organizes a group that shares their efforts at painting portraits online. (Photo contributed)

Painting portraits by numbers in Metchosin

Metchosin-based group’s participation flourishes online

Shifting the framework of a group that paints portraits, from the classroom to the computer, has created quite a splash in attendance.

At Home Portrait Painting initially began about three years ago at the Metchosin ArtPOD in the old school building on Happy Valley Road, said Diana Farrell.

“It grew out of a collaborative effort when Frank Mitchell and I decided to start a Monday portrait group,” said Farrell, the group’s coordinator and a long-time West Shore resident and artist. The group originally had less than a dozen artists working with live models.

“When COVID hit, we decided to take it online. The response has been great, and we now have about 50 people. I was a little surprised by the response at first, but really pleased with the feedback from people who would not have necessarily stepped out of their comfort zone to participate in person.”

Farrell grew up loving art and it has always been an important part of her life. She has been able to return to it as a full-time passion since retiring from her career as an investigator, where she worked both for the provincial government and in the private sector.

ALSO READ: Metchosin bird card project finds its wings

Participants receive the subject for the week by email and have until Wednesday to complete their submission. The portraits are then shared and posted on the ArtPOD’s Facebook page. Plans are in the works for a portrait show sometime in January, Farrell noted.

There is no charge to take part, but the Metchosin ArtPOD is always looking for donations to keep their programs going, Farrell added. Call Farrell at 250-888-9533 or email dimark@shaw.ca to get involved in the group.

Check out metchosinartpod.ca for more information on the organization and its programs.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

