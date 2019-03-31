Palm Court Light Orchestra and Oak Bay High students perform two concerts

In celebration of MGM Studio’s 50th anniversary

Oak Bay High students join The Palm Court Light Orchestra on April 4 and 5 to celebrate musical theatre throughout the years.

Taking it’s name from That’s Entertainment, a documentary film released in 1974 by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, the concert celebrates the studio’s 50th anniversary.

RELATED: Oak Bay High students help researching Victoria Harbour waters

Featuring MGM’s Hollywood legacy of musicals throughout the 1920s to 50s, the movie highlights the broad range of talent that have taken the screen after the trademark MGM lion’s roar including Judy Garland, Mickey Rooney, Kathryn Grayson, Fred Astaire and Gene Kelly.

RELATED: Eight young soloists selected to play with the Sidney Classical Orchestra

For the concert, the Palm Court Light Orchestra and students from Oak Bay High School perform selections from Brigadoon, The Sound of Music and My Fair Lady, along with songs from the Gilbert and Sullivan repertoire and a tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber.

That’s Entertainment runs Thursday, April 4 at 2 p.m. in the Charlie White Theatre in Sidney and at the Dave Dunnet Community Theatre in Oak Bay on Friday, April 5 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available at the Mary Winspear Centre Box Office for the Sidney concert and Munro’s Books, Long & McQuade and Ivy’s Book’s for the Oak Bay performance.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
