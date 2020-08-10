Francine Street. (Submitted photo)

Parksville artist takes home Sooke Fine Arts People’s Choice Award

Francine Street’s winning piece is titled ‘Ken’

A Parksville artist has taken home the Sooke Fine Arts People’s Choice Award.

The winning piece, titled ‘Ken’, was painted by Francine Street. She did the portrait of a model from a weekly portrait class she attended.

“I have been drawing and painting from life for several years. Ken sat at a weekly portrait session that I attended. I loved the ‘costume’ he wore for the session and knew I wanted to paint his portrait,” she said. “I did two drawings at the session and mentally composed how I envisioned the painting would look. I start by sketching out the main shapes to compose the scene on the canvas, then I make a monochrome underpainting.”

The underpainting, Street said, confirms the composition and lighting for the painting. From there, she glazed over areas with colour, letting the paint dry between layers. She said although the process is lengthy, she likes the end result – especially in the skin tones.

READ MORE: Painting collage brightens space at Parksville’s MAC

Street, who has lived in Parksville for 12 years and in the area for longer, said she was initially surprised to receive the award but has warmed up to it.

“I wasn’t expecting to win the award,” she said. “Now I am feeling happy. It has been exciting to share this journey with Ken.”

Street is vice president of the Decosmos Fine Arts Society in Parksville, as well a resident artist at The Old Schoolhouse Arts Centre and active membership status with the Federation of Canadian Artists. You can see more of her work at francinestreet.com.

cloe.logan@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Artart exhibitParksville

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Annual artist studio tour goes virtual on Saanich Peninsula

Just Posted

VicPD investigating two stabbings on Sunday night after confrontation in Centennial Square

One of the victims received life-threatening injuries

UVic, rowing coach sued over alleged ‘fat shaming’ and verbal abuse

Lawsuit says Barney Williams subjected coxswain Lily Copeland to offensive and belittling language

Victoria’s top 10 worst intersections for crashes in 2019

Last year saw 2,560 crashes in Victoria

Man who punched UVic student gets more jail time for similar assault two weeks later

Latto Simian Sesay has been sentenced to more than 10 years for the two assaults

Rumble strips installed on Prospect Lake Road as part of Saanich’s safety improvement plan

First of many road safety installations planned for the area

VIDEO: Disabled Vancouver Island feline teaching foster kittens ‘how to cat’

Life goes from sour to sweet for Lemon, an adopted cat from B.C. SPCA Nanaimo

Parksville artist takes home Sooke Fine Arts People’s Choice Award

Francine Street’s winning piece is titled ‘Ken’

Bear put down after being found on Vancouver Island kitchen counter

Bear trapped and killed near Ucluelet after repeated instances of entering sheds and homes

Who can dismiss the Governor General? A look at protocols and possibilities

The Governor General is appointed by the Queen, on the advice of the prime minister

Second phase of NHL draft lottery set for Monday

Each club eliminated from qualifying round has a 12.5 per cent shot at the No. 1 pick

1 year since a B.C. teen died in a skate park, his family still waiting for charges

Carson Crimeni’s final moments were broadcast on social media

NHL playoffs: Canucks to meet St. Louis Blues in Round 1

Vancouver takes on defending champs beginning Wednesday

Simon Cowell breaks his back falling from electric bike

Incident happened at his home in California

Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

On any given day of the year, there are several strange, silly or serious holidays to observe

Most Read