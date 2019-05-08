Peninsula Players unravel mystery on the Nile

Some of the Peninsula Players who will perform Murder on the Nile, in May. (From left) Courtenay Mosher, Philip Watson and Sarah Klipper. (Photo courtesy of Gail Pickell)

Murder on the Nile on stage at Mary Winspear Centre May 16 to 19

The Peninsula Players are back, performing Murder on the Nile in a four-date run at the Mary Winspear Centre.

The Players’ open their performance May 16 at 7:30 p.m., representing the culmination of weeks of practice.

The play was once described as Agatha Christie’s favourite and is a classic whodunnit of the genre. It will be directed by Tia Niedjalski.

To add authenticity, the company says an Egyptian was consulted and many of the costumes date from the period of 1946. The rest have been described as “magnificent,” created by Anna Lorenz.

Some first timers will be treading the boards, alongside other actors with over 35 years of experience. Niedjalski says that rehearsals are going well and she praised the actors, who rehearse three times a week.

“The actors have been encouraged to delve into their characters and make specific choices to really own the character and make it authentic,” she said.

Niedjalski said the set design was also very striking and would make the audience almost feel like they are actually boarding the Lotus, the boat in the play.

The Peninsula Players have been in the community since 1953. The company is looking for new recruits and say anyone with an interest in theatre is welcome to join them. The executive is comprised of members ranging from their early 20s to their 70s, and are mostly female.

To Niedjalski, the joy of community theatre is people showing their passion for the art form.

“Everyone is doing it because they love it. They’re dedicated people wanting to put on a great show.”

Murder on the Nile is on stage at the Mary Winspear Centre May 16, 17, 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m., with 2 p.m. matinees on May 18 and 19. Tickets are $18.90 for adults and $16.80 for seniors and students, with group rates available.

Anyone interested in joining the group can visit thepeninsulaplayers.ca or to buy tickets visit marywinspear.ca.



