Peninsula Players unravel mystery on the Nile

Murder on the Nile on stage at Mary Winspear Centre May 16 to 19

Some of the Peninsula Players who will perform Murder on the Nile, in May. (From left) Courtenay Mosher, Philip Watson and Sarah Klipper. (Photo courtesy of Gail Pickell)

The Peninsula Players are back, performing Murder on the Nile in a four-date run at the Mary Winspear Centre.

The Players’ open their performance May 16 at 7:30 p.m., representing the culmination of weeks of practice.

ALSO READ: Sidney Classical Orchestra hosts former dean of Victoria Conservatory

The play was once described as Agatha Christie’s favourite and is a classic whodunnit of the genre. It will be directed by Tia Niedjalski.

To add authenticity, the company says an Egyptian was consulted and many of the costumes date from the period of 1946. The rest have been described as “magnificent,” created by Anna Lorenz.

Some first timers will be treading the boards, alongside other actors with over 35 years of experience. Niedjalski says that rehearsals are going well and she praised the actors, who rehearse three times a week.

ALSO READ: Sidney arts show features hundreds of pieces for sale

“The actors have been encouraged to delve into their characters and make specific choices to really own the character and make it authentic,” she said.

Niedjalski said the set design was also very striking and would make the audience almost feel like they are actually boarding the Lotus, the boat in the play.

The Peninsula Players have been in the community since 1953. The company is looking for new recruits and say anyone with an interest in theatre is welcome to join them. The executive is comprised of members ranging from their early 20s to their 70s, and are mostly female.

ALSO READ: Tenfold quilters mark 10 years with Sidney Museum exhibit

To Niedjalski, the joy of community theatre is people showing their passion for the art form.

“Everyone is doing it because they love it. They’re dedicated people wanting to put on a great show.”

Murder on the Nile is on stage at the Mary Winspear Centre May 16, 17, 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m., with 2 p.m. matinees on May 18 and 19. Tickets are $18.90 for adults and $16.80 for seniors and students, with group rates available.

Anyone interested in joining the group can visit thepeninsulaplayers.ca or to buy tickets visit marywinspear.ca.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Oxygen Media greenlights Kim Kardashian prison reform documentary

Just Posted

Pacific FC acquire 17-year-old midfielder from Vancouver

High school student Ahmed Alghamdi made his professional debut against Valour FC

Victoria woman seeks friends for her dad, disfigured by cancer

Kaitlyn Michaelis’s father loves to ride his motorcycle but is having trouble finding a crew

Warm weather here to stay, B.C. cities match temperatures in Arizona

Sunshine and no precipitation forecasted for Victoria

Spray painting youths arrested for mischief: West Shore RCMP

The girls, aged 12 and 13, were released to their parents and are required to appear in court

Guide Dogs lap up the attention at Keating Elementary

Children meet Rowdy and Amber, two of BC and Alberta Guide Dogs’ puppies

Ever see birds perform a mating dance? Western Grebes flap around at B.C. wharf

Enderby resident Barb Tomlinson caught two Western Grebe birds performing a mating dance in Salmon Arm.

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Dead grey whale on Washington State beach to be towed away

The whale washed up on Sunday. Its gender, age and cause of death have not been determined

Dog bites bylaw officer at B.C. homeless camp

Head of city bylaws department suffers ‘nasty bite’

Man killed at Vancouver construction site in possible electrocution

Emergency services treated two people on scene, but only one was taken to hospital

Toddler airlifted to hospital after falling from dock near Squamish

The girl, 18-months-old, was air lifted to BC Children’s Hospital after falling into water at Porteau Cove

Trucker films near-miss on Vancouver Island highway

‘I have a collection of those videos,’ says driver Fred Gorosh

B.C. man in critical condition after assault at Okanagan beach

A Penticton man has been charged in relation to the incident

Summer-like heat hits B.C. this week

Flooding isn’t likely according to forecasters

Most Read