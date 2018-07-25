Perfect folk pairings on stage for double bill in Victoria

Aug. 11 performance includes Qristina & Quinn Bachand with Hannah Sanders and Ben Savage

A double bill brings the best of pairings to Victoria in August.

Huddled round a single microphone, singing intimate duets with just mountain dulcimer, dobro and guitar Hannah Sanders and Ben Savage are a folk duo from the UK that look and sound classically timeless, yet feel refreshingly unique. Fleetingly, they may evoke a memory of Gram & Emmylou, Shirley & Davey, or Gillian & David but their warm distilling of influences from both sides of the Atlantic produces a refined sound that is decidedly their own. Their unique unplugged presentation creates a widescreen, cinematic soundscape with open spaces and atmosphere, giving their beautifully pure vocals room to share the songs’ emotion and narrative. The material is as joyful and fun as it is intense, but the common factor is the duo’s warmth and confidence in each other; their natural ease and connection is clearly evident on the recorded music, and a genuine pleasure to witness on stage. Learn more at hannahbenmusic.com.

The second half of the equation includes well-known local siblings Qristina & Quinn Bachand. They’ve won two Irish Music Awards, 2010 Top Traditional Group and 2011 Top Duo. Since 2009 Qristina & Quinn have also received a combined total of 16 nominations at the Canadian Folk Music Awards, the Western Canadian Music Awards and the Vancouver Island Music Awards.

Qristina & Quinn have developed their own ‘voice’, exploring various musical traditions, fusing styles such as Old-Time, Celtic, Folk and Jazz to create their own distinctive sound. Their music features a hint of grunge, a dash of noir, a healthy sprinkling of Celtic and a dollop of rootsy goodness, engaging contemporary listeners with jaw-dropping effect. While their performances speak to the heart of traditional roots music, they successfully introduce their own fresh new approach. They artfully meld heart-swelling, stomp and clap Celtic Roots with progressive Indie Folk, with results that are arresting, provocative, stimulating and thoroughly intoxicating.

With a musical connection reminiscent of other Canadian family groups such as Leahy, The Barra MacNeils and The Rankins, audiences everywhere have fallen in love with this young powerhouse duo. Since they haven’t lived in Victoria for several years, a hometown show is a rare treat! You can visit their website for more information: www.qbachand.com

The pair of duos perform Aug. 11 at First Church of Christ, Scientist at 7:30 p.m.

 

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Blue Bridge brings demon barber to Victoria stage

Just Posted

In a haze: Impairment measurements unclear for cannabis and driving

Feds launch three-year study with mere months to go before legalization

Woman fights off attacker on Lochside Trail

Saanich Police investigating sexual assault on a 21-year-old woman

Crime rate drops in 2017 across Greater Victoria

Saanich sees larger overall decline than rest of region but violent crime numbers spike

Cyclist struck on Shelbourne

A 59-year-old woman from Saanich suffered what police describe non-life-threatening injuries following… Continue reading

VIDEO: Robots take over at Oak Bay school during TeacherCon

Teachers Learning Code to inspire kids to be builders – not just consumers - of technology

VIDEO: Fire in Comox destroys home

A home on Rodello Street has been completely destroyed

B.C. Mounties say porn ransom demand is a scam

Scam asks for Bitcoin in exchange for keeping quiet about victim allegedly viewing explicit material

Window smashed to rescue dog from SUV, witness says

Incident in Langley shopping mall parking lot

Endangered killer whale dies off B.C. coast soon after birth

It was the first calf born in three years to the endangered orcas in Pacific Northwest

B.C. property buyers must give more details in measure aimed at tax evasion

Extra information will include name, citizenship and SIN, if bought through a corporation or trust

B.C. group files for injunction to suspend voting referendum

Contractors to appear in early August to press constitutional case

BC Games bursaries handed out to 16 provincial athletes

The 2018 BC Summer Games were also the last with Kelly Mann in charge, as he’ll be stepping down after 19 years

Bayern Munich completes transfer for Canadian star Alphonso Davies

Davies is a product of the Whitecaps FC development system who will turn 18 years old on November 2

B.C. modern treaty group works on implementation

Tsawwassen, Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast communities move ahead

Most Read

  • Blue Bridge brings demon barber to Victoria stage

    Sweeney Todd - The Demon Barber of Fleet Street runs July 31 to Aug. 12 at the Blue Bridge theatre

  • Perfect folk pairings on stage for double bill in Victoria

    Aug. 11 performance includes Qristina & Quinn Bachand with Hannah Sanders and Ben Savage