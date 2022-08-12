Performer brings jazz, pop, contemporary guitar to University of Victoria stage

The Victoria Guitar Society presents classical guitarist Jacob Cordover on Aug. 13 in the Phillip T. Young Recital Hall at UVic. (Courtesy Victoria Guitar Society)

Enjoying an international career as both a concert and recording artist, Jacob Cordover has enticed audiences in over a dozen countries across four continents. This month he brings that music to a Greater Victoria audience the University of Victoria.

Cordover has appeared as soloist with the Las Colinas Symphony, the Arlington Symphony, the Garland Symphony, the Orquestra Simfònica de Balears Ciutat de Palma and the Orchestra dell’Accademia l’Ottocento.

READ ALSO: Waddington Alley’s unique bricks a throwback to Victoria’s yesteryear

Cordover has released three solo albums. His most recent, Expresivo with Cala Records in 2016, contains well-loved and well-known Spanish and Latin American works for guitar alongside arrangements of popular songs and works from the world of jazz.

Performing repertoire from a wide range of music periods, Cordover shares his enthusiasm for contemporary music with a concert Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. in the Phillip T. Young Recital Hall at UVic. Tickets, $15 to $30, are available at victoriaguitarsociety.ca.

Get a taste of the music at jacobcordover.com.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

EntertainmentUVic